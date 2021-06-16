How to watch the Wild Rift SEA Icon Series Summer Super Cup 2021

Sixteen teams will be battling for a share of the $150,000 prize pool in Wild Rift's first major event.

The first ever major esports event for League of Legends: Wild Rift is here. From June 19 to 27, the top 16 teams from across Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong will be competing in the Wild Rift SEA Icon Series Summer Super Cup 2021. It has a prize pool of $150,000.

In the past two months, open-for-all tournaments were held in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, and Vietnam. According to Riot Games, over 800 teams registered for these competitions. In the Summer Super Cup, only one will emerge as the champion.

Format

The Super Cup has been split into the group stages (June 19 to 22) and the playoffs (June 25 to 27).

Group Stage

The 16 teams have been divided into four groups (A, B, C, and D) of four teams each.

They will compete in a best-of-one, double-round robin format within their groups.

The winner of each group will directly qualify for the quarterfinals of the playoffs, while the second and third-placed teams will make it to the first round of the playoffs.

Playoffs

The playoffs will feature a single-elimination format. Each match will be a best-of-five series.

The second and third-placed teams from each group will compete amongst themselves in the first round of the playoffs.

The winner of each match will face the group stage winners in the quarterfinals.

This will be followed by the semifinals and finals, where the summer Super Cup Champion will be crowned.

Teams

The top two teams from each region have made it to the Wild Rift SEA Icon Series Summer Super Cup. These are:

Hong Kong: QWQ and MVP

QWQ and MVP Indonesia: Bigetron Esports and ONIC Esports

Bigetron Esports and ONIC Esports Malaysia: Geek Fam and Berjaya Dragons

Geek Fam and Berjaya Dragons Philippines: Amihan Esports and Team Secret

Amihan Esports and Team Secret Taiwan: Flash Wolves and ONE Team

Flash Wolves and ONE Team Thailand: EVOS Esports and Buriram United Esports

EVOS Esports and Buriram United Esports Singapore: The Alliance and Impunity Esports

The Alliance and Impunity Esports Vietnam: SBTC and Cerberus Esports

Groups

Image via Riot Games

Stream

The tournament will be streamed in English, Tagalog, Bahasa Indonesia, Bahasa Malaysia, Mandarin, Vietnamese, Thai, and Cantonese on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok.

