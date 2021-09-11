How to watch the Wild Rift Japan Cup 2021: Teams, format, and more

The League of Legends: Wild Rift Japan Cup 2021 will happen from Sept. 11 to Sept. 26. Eight teams will be competing for a share of the 7 million Japanese Yen (about $63,600) prize pool and a spot at the 2021 World Championship.

The Japan Cup featured open-for-all qualifiers in July and August and the last chance qualifier to decide the eight teams in the main event. This is the first official competition for the mobile game in Japan and will send one team to the first World Championship. It will happen later this year with 12 teams from around the world.

Here is everything you need to know about the Wild Rift Japan Cup 2021.

Format

The cup will happen across two stages: the group stage and the knockout stage.

The eight teams have been split into two groups of four teams each for the group stage. They will compete in a single-round robin format with all matches being the best-of-three games. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage.

The knockout will have a single-elimination bracket consisting of the semifinals and the finals. The semifinals will have a best-of-three series while the final will be the best-of-five.

Teams and Groups

Group A

elDiveGaming

FIRST Gaming

Killer Gaming

SCARZ

Group B

DetonatioN Gaming

Donuts Unsold Stuff Gaming

Naminori Boost

Sengoku Gaming

Stream

All matches will be streamed on the official Wild Rift Japan YouTube channel and the Riot Games Japan Twitch channel. It will begin at 1:30am CT.