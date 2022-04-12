How to watch the Wild Rift Champions SEA (WCS) Finals 2022

The top four teams will go on to represent the region in the first world championship for Wild Rift this summer.

Riot has announced the details for the League of Legends: Wild Rift Champions SEA (WCS) Finals 2022. It will happen from April 23 to May 8 with 11 teams competing for a share of $200,000 and four spots in the Global Championship Icons.

Ten of the teams have qualified through the regional WCS competitions in Indonesia, Malaysia/Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Masters (WCS Masters include Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau). The champion of the Oceania region will also be competing in the WCS Finals for a spot in the Global Championship Icons.

The Wild Rift Global Championship Icons is the first world championship for the MOBA title which will happen in Europe this summer. Here is everything you need to know about the WCS Finals 2022.

Schedule

Play-ins: April 23 and 24

April 23 and 24 Playoffs: April 26 and 27, April 29 and May 1, May 6 and 7

April 26 and 27, April 29 and May 1, May 6 and 7 Finals: May 8

Teams

Playoffs

Team Flash (Vietnam)

RRQ (Philippines)

Buriram United Esports (Thailand)

Flash Wolves (Masters)

Persis Esports (Indonesia)

SEM9 (Malaysia/Singapore)

Play-ins

Cernberus Esports (Vietnam)

Fennel Adversity (Philippines)

EVOS Esports (Thailand)

ONE Team (Masters)

Smash Logic Gaming (Oceania)

Image via Riot Games

Format

Play-ins

The five teams will play each other in a single round-robin format. Each match will be the best of two games.

The first-placed team will directly qualify for the play-offs. The second and third-placed teams will compete in a best-of-five series for the last spot in the playoffs.

Playoffs

The eight teams in the playoffs will be divided into two pools of four teams each. The first pool will include the winners of the WCS Masters, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam. The second pool, on the other hand, will consist of the champion from WCS Malaysia/Singapore, Indonesia, and two teams from the play-ins.

The teams will be drawn into a double-elimination bracket. Teams from the same region can’t be drawn against each other.

All matches will be played in a best-of-five format except for the lower bracket finals and the grand finals which will be a best-of-seven series.

Image via Riot Games

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed in English, Tagalog, Bahasa Indonesia, Bahasa Malaysia, Mandarin, Vietnamese, and Thai on Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube. Fans can tune into the English stream on the official Wild Rift Esports Twitch and YouTube channels. The other languages will be streamed on the official regional channels for the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia/Singapore, Masters, Vietnam, and Thailand regions.