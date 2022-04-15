How to watch the Wild Rift Champions Korea (WCK) Spring 2022 Playoffs

The playoffs for the League of Legends: Wild Rift Champions Korea (WCK) 2022 Spring will begin on April 16 with the grand finals taking place on April 24. The top four teams from the group stage will be competing for three spots in the Global Championship Icons.

The WCK Spring is the inaugural season of Wild Rift’s top league in South Korea. Six teams competed this season with four being invited and two advancing through the qualifiers. After a long group stage, in which KT Rolster finished in first place, only four teams remain in contention to become the South Korean champions. The playoffs are taking place at the LoL Park in Seoul with a live audience. The winner will advance to the group stage of the Global Championship Icons while the second and third-placed teams will make it to the play-ins, per Liquipedia.

Here is everything you need to know about the WCK Spring 2022 Playoffs.

Format

The top four teams will compete in the semifinals and finals to decide the champion. The losers of the semifinals will also play against each other for third place.

The semifinals and the third-place match will be the best-of-five games. The grand finals will be a best-of-seven.

Teams and bracket

The first-placed team in the group stage (KT Rolster) will face the fourth-placed team (T1) in the first semifinal. The other semifinal will feature the second (Freecs) and the third-placed (Team GP) teams.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Schedule

Semifinal one (KT Rolster vs. T1): Saturday, April 16

Semifinal two (Freecs vs. Team GP): Sunday, April 17,

Third-place match: Saturday, April 23

Finals: Sunday, April 24

Stream

All matches will be streamed on the official Wild Rift Esports YouTube and the Wild Rift Esports KR Twitch channels.