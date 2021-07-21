Only one team will emerge as the champions.

The PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2021 will witness 32 teams competing in the $3 million charity prize pool tournament in the Eastern and Western regions. Each region will witness 16 teams locking horns for the title of champions.

The PMWI West features teams from across North America, South America, Europe, and Africa. The region has a charity prize pool of $1.5 million that is powered by Gamers Without Borders. It will be donated to different charities for providing COVID-19 vaccines to underdeveloped countries.

Here is everything you need to know about the PMWI West.

Format

The teams will play five matches per day for a total of 20 matches to decide the winners.

The matches will happen in Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.

Teams

19 Esports (Canada)

Alpha7 Esports (Brazil)

Chivas Esports (Mexico)

Team Destiny (Germany)

Ghost Gaming (U.S.A)

Team GODSENT (Ukraine)

GUNZ Esport (Iraq)

Konina Power (Kazakhstan)

Lakonostra MVP (United Kingdom)

Next Rüya Gaming (Turkey)

Team QLASH (France)

RA’AD Esports (Egypt)

RTG Esports (Morocco)

Team ONYX (Georgia)

Team Queso (Argentina)

UDR Killers (Spain)

Points Distribution

Here’s the points distribution for the PMWI. Each kill will grant one point.

First place: 15 points

Second place: 12 points

Third place: 10 points

Fourth place: Eight points

Fifth place: Six points

Sixth place: Four points

Seventh place: Two points

Eighth to 12th place: One point

13th to 16th place: Zero points

Stream

The matches will be livestreamed on PUBG Mobile Esports’ YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels. It will begin at 9:30am CT on each day from July 22 to 25.