How to watch the PUBG Mobile Pro League Turkey S1 Finals

The final for season one of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Turkey will feature the 16 best teams from the country. They will be competing for a share of the prize pool and slots for the EMEA Finals. It will happen from May 14 to 16.

The 16 teams have qualified for the Turkey finals through the regular season, which wrapped up on May 9 after an intense three weeks of action. The top three teams from here will make it to the PMPL EMEA Finals that will take place from June 17 to 20.

Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL Turkey season one finals.

Format

The teams will play six matches per day for a total of 18 matches to decide the champions.

The flow of maps across all three days of the finals is the same. Erangel Miramar Sanhok Erangel Miramar Sanhok



Teams

Futbolist

Digital Athletics

BEŞİKTAŞ ESPOR

Galatasaray Espor

1907 Fenerbahce Espor

BLAZE

fastPay Wildcats

World of Wonders

Next Rüya Gaming

SuRReaL Esport

Getso Esports

Karagümrük Espor

S2G Esports

Respect ESports

Mrtk Bilişim Team Bitcoin

13 Bölge Gaming

Points Distribution

Here is the points distribution for the PMPL Turkey finals. Each kill grants a single point.

First place: 15 points

Second place: 12 points

Third place: 10 points

Fourth place: Eight points

Fifth place: Six points

Sixth place: Four points

Seventh place: Two points

Eighth to 12th place: One point

13th to 16th place: Zero points

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel. The matches will begin at 2:30 pm CT on all three days from May 14 to 16.