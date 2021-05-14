How to watch the PUBG Mobile Pro League Turkey S1 Finals

The final for season one of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Turkey will feature the 16 best teams from the country. They will be competing for a share of the prize pool and slots for the EMEA Finals. It will happen from May 14 to 16.
The 16 teams have qualified for the Turkey finals through the regular season, which wrapped up on May 9 after an intense three weeks of action. The top three teams from here will make it to the PMPL EMEA Finals that will take place from June 17 to 20.
Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL Turkey season one finals.
Format
- The teams will play six matches per day for a total of 18 matches to decide the champions.
- The flow of maps across all three days of the finals is the same.
- Erangel
- Miramar
- Sanhok
- Erangel
- Miramar
- Sanhok
Teams
- Futbolist
- Digital Athletics
- BEŞİKTAŞ ESPOR
- Galatasaray Espor
- 1907 Fenerbahce Espor
- BLAZE
- fastPay Wildcats
- World of Wonders
- Next Rüya Gaming
- SuRReaL Esport
- Getso Esports
- Karagümrük Espor
- S2G Esports
- Respect ESports
- Mrtk Bilişim Team Bitcoin
- 13 Bölge Gaming
Points Distribution
Here is the points distribution for the PMPL Turkey finals. Each kill grants a single point.
- First place: 15 points
- Second place: 12 points
- Third place: 10 points
- Fourth place: Eight points
- Fifth place: Six points
- Sixth place: Four points
- Seventh place: Two points
- Eighth to 12th place: One point
- 13th to 16th place: Zero points
Stream
All matches will be livestreamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel. The matches will begin at 2:30 pm CT on all three days from May 14 to 16.