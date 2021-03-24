How to watch the PUBG Mobile Pro League season 3 for SEA regions

Twenty teams are competing in each of the four countries for a share of the prize pool and slots to the regional finals.

There will be four PUBG Mobile Pro Leagues (PMPL) for different countries in the Southeast Asia region–Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia/Singapore.

These Pro Leagues will be split into a three-week long regular season followed by a final. The best teams from each of the four Pro Leagues will advance to the PMPL SEA Regional Finals which will happen from May 21 to 23.

Here is everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile Pro League season three in SEA.

Format

The format for all four Pro Leagues is identical.

League Stage

The league stage is divided into three weeks. Each week will feature the league play and the Super Weekend.

The league play will happen on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The 20 teams will be split into five groups of four teams each and will compete in a round-robin format.

The top 16 teams from here will qualify for the Super Weekend which will happen on Saturday and Sunday.

Finals

The top 16 teams from the Super Weekend standings will compete in the Finals in their respective Pro Leagues. The best teams from here will move on to the PMPL SEA Regional Final.

Schedule and Prize Pool

Malaysia/ Singapore

It has a prize pool of $150,000.

Image via PUBG Mobile Esports

Thailand

It has a prize pool of $81,000.

Image via PUBG Mobile Esports

Indonesia

It has a prize pool of $150,000.

Image via PUBG Mobile Esports

Vietnam

It has a prize pool of $75,000.

Image via PUBG Mobile Esports

Teams

Indonesia MY/SG Thailand Vietnam

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on PUBG Mobile Esports’ official YouTube channel.

