The third season for the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Southeast Asian (SEA) Championship will happen from May 21 to 23.
Sixteen teams from across the region will be competing for a share of the $150,000 prize pool, where the winners will walk away with $30,000. It will be held online. The top two teams from here will book a slot in the fourth season of the PMPL SEA Championship, which will be held later this year.
Here’s everything you need to know about the PMPL SEA Championship season three.
Format
- The teams will compete across 18 matches (six per day) to determine the champions.
- The matches will happen on Erangel, Sanhok, and Vikendi.
Points Distribution
Here’s the points distribution for the PMPL SEA Championship. Each kill will reward a single point.
- First place: 15 points
- Second place: 12 points
- Third place: 10 points
- Fourth place: Eight points
- Fifth place: Six points
- Sixth place: Four points
- Seventh place: Two points
- Eighth to 12th place: One point
- 13th to 16th place: Zero points
Teams
Directly invited
- Bigetron RA (Indonesia)
Qualified
PMPL Indonesia
- Geek Fam
- Aura Esports
- EVOS Reborn
PMPL Thailand
- FaZe Clan
- The Infinity
- Valdus The Murder
PMPL Malaysia/Singapore
- RSG Malaysia (Malaysia)
- Geek Fam (Malaysia)
- Dingoz MPX (Malaysia)
PMPL Vietnam
- HVNB
- Eagle Esport
- Infinity IQ
PMCO SEA Wildcard
- Demigod Incognito (Philippines)
- Orange Play (Cambodia)
- JoinMe Yellow (Cambodia)
Stream
All matches will be streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel from 4am CT onwards.