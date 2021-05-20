The top teams from Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand will lock horns to decide the champions.

The third season for the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Southeast Asian (SEA) Championship will happen from May 21 to 23.

Sixteen teams from across the region will be competing for a share of the $150,000 prize pool, where the winners will walk away with $30,000. It will be held online. The top two teams from here will book a slot in the fourth season of the PMPL SEA Championship, which will be held later this year.

Here’s everything you need to know about the PMPL SEA Championship season three.

Format

The teams will compete across 18 matches (six per day) to determine the champions.

The matches will happen on Erangel, Sanhok, and Vikendi.

Points Distribution

Here’s the points distribution for the PMPL SEA Championship. Each kill will reward a single point.

First place: 15 points

Second place: 12 points

Third place: 10 points

Fourth place: Eight points

Fifth place: Six points

Sixth place: Four points

Seventh place: Two points

Eighth to 12th place: One point

13th to 16th place: Zero points

Teams

Directly invited

Bigetron RA (Indonesia)

Qualified

Geek Fam

Aura Esports

EVOS Reborn

FaZe Clan

The Infinity

Valdus The Murder

RSG Malaysia (Malaysia)

Geek Fam (Malaysia)

Dingoz MPX (Malaysia)

HVNB

Eagle Esport

Infinity IQ

PMCO SEA Wildcard

Demigod Incognito (Philippines)

Orange Play (Cambodia)

JoinMe Yellow (Cambodia)

Stream

All matches will be streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel from 4am CT onwards.