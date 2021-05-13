How to watch the PUBG Mobile Pro League CIS S1 Finals

Three teams from here will make it to the EMEA Finals.

The finals for season one of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) CIS will be played from May 14 to 16. Sixteen teams from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will be competing for a share of the prize pool and three slots to the PMPL EMEA Finals.

The EMEA Finals is scheduled to take place from June 17 to 20 and will feature the top teams from across the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

Related: Alliance win PMPL CIS league stage, 16 teams qualify for the finals

The 16 teams in the PMPL CIS Finals have made their way to event finals through the three-week regular season, which concluded earlier this month. Here is everything you need to know about the finals.

Format

Teams will be competing across 18 matches (six per day) to decide the champions.

The flow of maps on each day will be as follows: Erangel Miramar Sanhok Erangel Miramar Sanhok



Points Distribution

The points distribution for the PMPL CIS finals is as follows:

First place: 15 points

Second place: 12 points

Third place: 10 points

Fourth place: Eight points

Fifth place: Six points

Sixth place: Four points

Seventh place: Two points

Eighth to 12th place: One point

13th to 16th place: Zero points

Per kill: One point

Teams

The 16 teams that will be competing in the finals are:

Natus Vincere

Konina Power

Team Unique

Team 1218

Virtus Pro

ArmedFamily

Alliance

ARCRED

KDV eSports

GOOD GAMES

Qodex

Fidanza

Major Pride

Team Pain

Team Onyx

Clan 13

Stream

All matches will be streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel and the PUBG Mobile Russia Twitch channel. The stream begins at 11am CT on all three days.