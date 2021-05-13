How to watch the PUBG Mobile Pro League CIS S1 Finals

The finals for season one of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) CIS will be played from May 14 to 16. Sixteen teams from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will be competing for a share of the prize pool and three slots to the PMPL EMEA Finals.
The EMEA Finals is scheduled to take place from June 17 to 20 and will feature the top teams from across the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.
The 16 teams in the PMPL CIS Finals have made their way to event finals through the three-week regular season, which concluded earlier this month. Here is everything you need to know about the finals.
Format
- Teams will be competing across 18 matches (six per day) to decide the champions.
- The flow of maps on each day will be as follows:
- Erangel
- Miramar
- Sanhok
- Erangel
- Miramar
- Sanhok
Points Distribution
The points distribution for the PMPL CIS finals is as follows:
- First place: 15 points
- Second place: 12 points
- Third place: 10 points
- Fourth place: Eight points
- Fifth place: Six points
- Sixth place: Four points
- Seventh place: Two points
- Eighth to 12th place: One point
- 13th to 16th place: Zero points
- Per kill: One point
Teams
The 16 teams that will be competing in the finals are:
- Natus Vincere
- Konina Power
- Team Unique
- Team 1218
- Virtus Pro
- ArmedFamily
- Alliance
- ARCRED
- KDV eSports
- GOOD GAMES
- Qodex
- Fidanza
- Major Pride
- Team Pain
- Team Onyx
- Clan 13
Stream
All matches will be streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel and the PUBG Mobile Russia Twitch channel. The stream begins at 11am CT on all three days.