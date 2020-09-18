How to watch the PUBG Mobile Pro League Chinese Taipei season 2

It has a prize pool of over $68,000.

Image via Tencent

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Chinese Taipei season two will begin on Sept. 18. It will go on till Nov. 8 with the best teams making it to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC).

Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL Chinese Taipei season two:

Schedule

  • The PMPL has been split into two: the regular season and the finals.
  • The regular season will go on for five weeks from Sept. 18 to Oct. 25. Each week will have four matchdays with six matches happening every day.
  • The finals will happen from Nov. 6 to 8.

Format

  • Sixteen teams will play in the regular season. This includes 11 invited teams and five qualified ones. The top 12 teams from the regular season will advance to the finals.
  • The finals will feature the top 12 regular season teams along with four teams qualified through the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) fall split Wildcard.

Teams

  • JUPlay Esports
  • LCVS
  • Team QzL
  • LIT Esports
  • Ahq Esports Club
  • Predator ShuTeRong
  • UNicornGaming
  • Asia Gaming
  • Tong Tex Sun
  • Never Die Club
  • Global Esports Xsset
  • Vain Glory
  • K7 Esports
  • KeO Gaming
  • Xtreme Performance Gear
  • KNS Esports

Stream

The PMPL Chinese Taipei season two will be livestreamed on the official PUBG Mobile Chinese Taipei Facebook Gaming page.