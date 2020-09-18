How to watch the PUBG Mobile Pro League Chinese Taipei season 2

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Chinese Taipei season two will begin on Sept. 18. It will go on till Nov. 8 with the best teams making it to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC).
The league has a prize pool of over $68,000.
Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL Chinese Taipei season two:
Schedule
- The PMPL has been split into two: the regular season and the finals.
- The regular season will go on for five weeks from Sept. 18 to Oct. 25. Each week will have four matchdays with six matches happening every day.
- The finals will happen from Nov. 6 to 8.
Format
- Sixteen teams will play in the regular season. This includes 11 invited teams and five qualified ones. The top 12 teams from the regular season will advance to the finals.
- The finals will feature the top 12 regular season teams along with four teams qualified through the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) fall split Wildcard.
Teams
- JUPlay Esports
- LCVS
- Team QzL
- LIT Esports
- Ahq Esports Club
- Predator ShuTeRong
- UNicornGaming
- Asia Gaming
- Tong Tex Sun
- Never Die Club
- Global Esports Xsset
- Vain Glory
- K7 Esports
- KeO Gaming
- Xtreme Performance Gear
- KNS Esports
Stream
The PMPL Chinese Taipei season two will be livestreamed on the official PUBG Mobile Chinese Taipei Facebook Gaming page.