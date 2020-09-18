How to watch the PUBG Mobile Pro League Chinese Taipei season 2

It has a prize pool of over $68,000.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Chinese Taipei season two will begin on Sept. 18. It will go on till Nov. 8 with the best teams making it to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC).

Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL Chinese Taipei season two:

Schedule

The PMPL has been split into two: the regular season and the finals.

The regular season will go on for five weeks from Sept. 18 to Oct. 25. Each week will have four matchdays with six matches happening every day.

The finals will happen from Nov. 6 to 8.

Format

Sixteen teams will play in the regular season. This includes 11 invited teams and five qualified ones. The top 12 teams from the regular season will advance to the finals.

The finals will feature the top 12 regular season teams along with four teams qualified through the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) fall split Wildcard.

Teams

JUPlay Esports

LCVS

Team QzL

LIT Esports

Ahq Esports Club

Predator ShuTeRong

UNicornGaming

Asia Gaming

Tong Tex Sun

Never Die Club

Global Esports Xsset

Vain Glory

K7 Esports

KeO Gaming

Xtreme Performance Gear

KNS Esports

Stream

The PMPL Chinese Taipei season two will be livestreamed on the official PUBG Mobile Chinese Taipei Facebook Gaming page.