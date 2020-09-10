How to watch the PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas season 2 scrims

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) season two scrims will happen from Sept. 10 to 20. Twenty-four teams from North and South America are competing in the scrims.

The official season of the PMPL Americas will kick off on Sept. 22. It has a $200,000 prize pool and will go on for over a month until Oct. 25, according to Liquipedia. The same 24 teams in the PMPL Americas season two will be competing in the scrims.

The scrims have a weekly prize pool of $4,000. The exact schedule for the scrims hasn’t been revealed, although it’ll likely be for two weeks. In the season one scrims, matches were played from Thursday to Sunday for two weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas season two scrims.

Format

The 24 teams will be split into three groups of eight teams each.

Two groups will play at a time.

Four matches will be held per day.

Teams

Group A

XSET

Tribe Gaming

Alpha7 e-Sports

Team Queso

BDM eSports

Wildcard Gaming

Loops Esports

Execute

Group B

DEFEATERS

Nova Esports

ACE 1

B4 Esports

Tempo Storm

Quest

Pittsburgh Knights

Cloud9

Group C

Influence Rage

Brazilian Rampage

19esports

G25 GAMING

INTZ ESPORT CLUB

The Unnamed

Klaze Esports

Meta Gaming

Stream

All matches will be streamed on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube and Facebook pages and the PUBG Mobile Twitch channel. The stream will begin at 6pm CT.