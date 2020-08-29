How to watch the PUBG Mobile Japan League season zero

The first PUBG Mobile Japan League (PMJL) season zero will be held from Aug. 29 to Oct. 18. The league has a prize pool of over $90,000 and is being organized by PUBG Corp. The league will be replacing the PUBG Mobile Japan Championship (PMJC) to become the premier esports competition for the game in the country.

In this season, the league features open qualifiers, registrations for which have been closed. Now, teams will have to make their way through the group stages and the semifinals to reach the grand finals. The winner will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC).

Related: Everything we know about the PUBG Mobile Global Championship season zero

Here is everything you need to know about the PMJL season zero.

Format

Three group stages will be held. From the first group stage, the top 64 teams will advance to group stage two. In the second group stage, only 32 teams will move on to the group stage three.

The top 23 teams from the third group stage will qualify for the semifinals. Here, they will be joined by the winner of the PMJC season three, REJECT Scarlet. The 24 teams will be divided into three groups of eight teams. Each team will play a total of 24 matches to decide the final rankings of the semifinals. Two groups will play at one time in the semifinals.

From the semifinals, the best 16 teams will compete in the grand finals on Oct. 17 and 18. The finals will be a LAN event, with the winner qualifying for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero. The teams will play 12 matches in the finals to decide the overall rankings.

Schedule

The PMJL season zero will be played every Saturday and Sunday from Aug. 29 to Oct. 18.

Group Stage

Group stage one: Aug. 29 and 30

Group stage two: Sept. 5 and 6

Group stage three: Sept. 12 and 13

Semifinals

The semifinals will take place for three weeks from Sept. 26 to Oct. 11. Matches will take place every Saturday and Sunday.

Grand Finals

The best 16 teams will compete in the grand finals on Oct. 17 and 18 to crown the champions.

Points Distribution

The updated points structure will be followed in each match of the league. Each kill grants one point.

First place: 15 points

Second place: 12 points

Third place: 10 points

Fourth place: eight points

Fifth place: six points

Sixth place: four points

Seventh place: two points

Eighth to 12th place: one point

13th to 16th place: zero points

Stream

Matches will be streamed on the official PUBG Japan YouTube channel. The stream will begin at 1am CT.