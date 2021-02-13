How to watch the PUBG Mobile Japan League season one (phase one)

The first phase of the PUBG Mobile Japan League (PMJL) season one will take place from Feb. 13 to May 1. Sixteen teams from the country will be locking horns to become the champions of the newly launched franchised league.

The PMJL has a total prize pool of 300 million yen (approximately $2.8 million) for the two phases in 2021. It is one of the biggest PUBG Mobile leagues in the world. The competition is being played offline from Tokyo, Japan with each team setting up a bootcamp in the city.

The league is being organized by X-MOMENT, which is a newly set-up esports company by Japanese mobile phone operator NTT DoCoMo. It is sponsored by the Galaxy Note 20 5G.

Here is everything you need to know about the first phase of the PMJL season one.

Format

A total of 50 matches will be played throughout the phase.

Between Feb. 13 and May 1, a total of 12 match days will happen.

From day one to 11, each day will feature four matches.

On the last day (day 12), six matches will take place.

All matches will happen on Erangel, Miramar, Vikendi, and Sanhok. The rulebook for the competition says that the map pool is subject to change.

Schedule

Day one: Feb. 13 (Saturday)

Day two: Feb. 14 (Sunday)

Day three: Feb. 20 (Saturday)

Day four: Feb. 27 (Saturday)

Day five: March 6 (Saturday)

Day six: March 20 (Saturday)

Day seven: March 27 (Saturday)

Day eight: April 3 (Saturday)

Day nine: April 10 (Saturday)

Day 10: April 17 (Saturday)

Day 11: April 24 (Saturday)

Day 12: May 1 (Saturday)

Teams

Here are the 16 teams in the PMJL.

AQUOS DetonatioN Violet

AXIZ

BC SWELL

BLUE BEES

CYCLOPS athlete gaming

DeToNator

Donuts USG

FOR7

JUPITER

Lag Gaming

REJECT

SCARZ

Sengoku Gaming

SunSister

UNITE

Harajuku STREET GAMERS

Points System

Here is the points system of the PMJL season one. Every kill grants one point.

First place: 15 points

Second place: 12 points

Third place: 10 points

Fourth place: Eight points

Fifth place: Six points

Sixth place: Four points

Seventh place: Two points

Eighth to 12th place: One point

13th to 16th place: Zero points

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the official PUBG Mobile Japan League YouTube channel. The stream will begin at 2am CT on each day.