How to watch the PUBG Mobile Global Championship season zero

The event has a prize pool of $2 million.

The first PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) will kick-off on Nov. 24 with its league stage. Twenty-four teams are competing in the competition. The league stage will run until Dec. 20 with the top 16 teams qualifying for the PMGC Finals in early 2021.

The championship has a prize pool of $2 million—the largest in the history of PUBG Mobile esports for a single tournament (outside of China). The global championship is being played online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some teams, however, who were encountering ping issues have traveled to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates to compete from there.

The PMGC is produced by ESL Gaming and sponsored by Qualcomm, Mountain Dew, and OnePlus.

Here is everything you need to know about the PMGC season zero.

Format

The PMGC has been split into two: the league stage and the finals.

PMGC League

The PMGC League will run for four weeks from Nov. 24 to Dec. 10. It has been further split into two: weekdays play and the Super Weekend.

Weekdays play

Weekdays play will happen on Tuesdays and Wednesdays of each of the four weeks.

The 24 teams have been split into three groups of eight teams each.

Two groups will compete at a time in a round-robin format.

Six matches will be played per day for a total of 12 matches each week.

The top 16 teams from the results of these two days will advance to the Super Weekend.

The scores of the weekdays play will reset every week.

Super Weekend

The Super Weekend will be played on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of each week.

The top 16 teams from that week’s weekdays play will play five matches per day for a total of 15 matches. The flow of maps each day will be as follows:

Match one Erangel Match two Vikendi Match three Miramar Match four Sanhok Match five Erangel

The results of the Super Weekend will give crucial championship points based on which the 16 teams in the PMGC Finals will be decided.

PMGC Finals

The top 16 teams from the four Super Weekends of the league stage will compete in the finals.

It will happen in January 2021.

No other information about the finals has been announced yet.

Teams

Directly invited

Bigetron RA (PMWL East champions)

Futbolist (PMWL West champions)

PMPL SEA Finals

The top five teams from the event have qualified.

Aerowolf Limax

Secret Jin

RRQ Athena

Power 888 KPS

Team Secret

PMPL Americas

The top four teams have qualified.

Loops Esports

The Unnamed

Execute Esports

A7 Esports

EMEA League

The top four teams have qualified.

Natus Vincere

Klas Game Esports

GODSENT

Konina Power

PMPL South Asia

The top three teams have qualified.

Abrupt Slayers

DRS Gaming

A1 Esports

PMSC Korea

ArCRESTART

PUBG Mobile Japan League

BLUE BEES

Wildcard Finals

Z3US Esports

Peace Elite League (PEL) China

The top two teams have qualified.

Four Angry Men

Nova Esports

Tournament host country

Elites United Team

Groups

The 24 teams have been split into three groups (A, B, and C) for the weekdays play.

Points Distribution

Here is the points distribution for the PMGC season zero. Each kill rewards one point.

First place: 15 points

Second place: 12 points

Third place: 10 points

Fourth place: Eight points

Fifth place: Six points

Sixth place: Four points

Seventh place: Two points

Eighth to 12th place: One point

13th to 16th place: Zero points

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on PUBG Mobile Esports’ YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels. It will be livestreamed in multiple languages including English, Bahasa, Nepali, Hindi, Russian, Thai, Portuguese, Vietnamese, Mandarin, Spanish, Arabic, and Malay.

The stream will begin at 5am CT each day.