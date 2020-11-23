How to watch the PUBG Mobile Global Championship season zero

The first PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) will kick-off on Nov. 24 with its league stage. Twenty-four teams are competing in the competition. The league stage will run until Dec. 20 with the top 16 teams qualifying for the PMGC Finals in early 2021.
The championship has a prize pool of $2 million—the largest in the history of PUBG Mobile esports for a single tournament (outside of China). The global championship is being played online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some teams, however, who were encountering ping issues have traveled to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates to compete from there.
The PMGC is produced by ESL Gaming and sponsored by Qualcomm, Mountain Dew, and OnePlus.
Here is everything you need to know about the PMGC season zero.
Format
The PMGC has been split into two: the league stage and the finals.
PMGC League
The PMGC League will run for four weeks from Nov. 24 to Dec. 10. It has been further split into two: weekdays play and the Super Weekend.
Weekdays play
- Weekdays play will happen on Tuesdays and Wednesdays of each of the four weeks.
- The 24 teams have been split into three groups of eight teams each.
- Two groups will compete at a time in a round-robin format.
- Six matches will be played per day for a total of 12 matches each week.
- The top 16 teams from the results of these two days will advance to the Super Weekend.
- The scores of the weekdays play will reset every week.
Super Weekend
- The Super Weekend will be played on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of each week.
- The top 16 teams from that week’s weekdays play will play five matches per day for a total of 15 matches. The flow of maps each day will be as follows:
|Match one
|Erangel
|Match two
|Vikendi
|Match three
|Miramar
|Match four
|Sanhok
|Match five
|Erangel
- The results of the Super Weekend will give crucial championship points based on which the 16 teams in the PMGC Finals will be decided.
PMGC Finals
- The top 16 teams from the four Super Weekends of the league stage will compete in the finals.
- It will happen in January 2021.
- No other information about the finals has been announced yet.
Teams
Directly invited
- Bigetron RA (PMWL East champions)
- Futbolist (PMWL West champions)
PMPL SEA Finals
The top five teams from the event have qualified.
- Aerowolf Limax
- Secret Jin
- RRQ Athena
- Power 888 KPS
- Team Secret
PMPL Americas
The top four teams have qualified.
- Loops Esports
- The Unnamed
- Execute Esports
- A7 Esports
EMEA League
The top four teams have qualified.
- Natus Vincere
- Klas Game Esports
- GODSENT
- Konina Power
PMPL South Asia
The top three teams have qualified.
- Abrupt Slayers
- DRS Gaming
- A1 Esports
PMSC Korea
- ArCRESTART
PUBG Mobile Japan League
- BLUE BEES
Wildcard Finals
- Z3US Esports
Peace Elite League (PEL) China
The top two teams have qualified.
- Four Angry Men
- Nova Esports
Tournament host country
- Elites United Team
Groups
The 24 teams have been split into three groups (A, B, and C) for the weekdays play.
Points Distribution
Here is the points distribution for the PMGC season zero. Each kill rewards one point.
- First place: 15 points
- Second place: 12 points
- Third place: 10 points
- Fourth place: Eight points
- Fifth place: Six points
- Sixth place: Four points
- Seventh place: Two points
- Eighth to 12th place: One point
- 13th to 16th place: Zero points
Stream
All matches will be livestreamed on PUBG Mobile Esports’ YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels. It will be livestreamed in multiple languages including English, Bahasa, Nepali, Hindi, Russian, Thai, Portuguese, Vietnamese, Mandarin, Spanish, Arabic, and Malay.
The stream will begin at 5am CT each day.