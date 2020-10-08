How to watch the PUBG Mobile EMEA League 2020

The first-ever PUBG Mobile Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) League will happen from Oct. 9 to 25. It has a prize pool of $100,000 with the top three teams advancing to season zero of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC).

The EMEA League has replaced the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) regional finals for Europe and the Middle East and Africa. Thirty-two teams will compete be competing in the league for a share of the prize pool and slots to the Global Championship.

Here is everything you need to know about the EMEA League.

Format and Schedule

The EMEA has been split into two: the league stage and the finals.

League Stage

The league stage will go on for two weeks from Oct. 9 to 18.

There will be three match days per week. On each day, four matches will take place.

A total of 24 matches will be played in the league stage.

Finals

The top 16 teams from the league stage will advance to the finals which will happen on Oct. 22 to 25.

The teams will play 20 matches in the finals, with five matches being played every day.

The top three teams from the finals will qualify for the PMGC.

Image via Tencent

Teams

The 32 best teams from eight separate PMCO fall split finals have made it to the EMEA League.

Europe

UDR Killers

Godsent

Bloodline

Polar Ace

CIS

Konina Power

NaixCS

Natus Vincere

Team 1218

Alliance

Turkey

Mod-Z Esports

Blaze Esports

Reign Esports

Klas Game Esports

Germany

Marines Force DE

8rESPORTS

Hot Line

Saudi Arabia

Baad

OshTekkWarriors

HeadQuarters

The Force

SWAT69

Middle East and Africa

YaLLa Esports

1 Bullet

Royal Esports

Egypt

Fear Eleven

Vibes 6

The SniperS

Iraq

Iraqi Elite

Arab GSG

Frag Machines

The Monster

Punishers

Groups

The 32 teams have been split into four groups (A, B, C, and D) of eight teams each for the league stage. Two groups will play at a time. Here are the groups.

Images via Tencent

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the official PUBG Mobile esports Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook Gaming channels. The stream will begin at 10am CT on all matchdays.