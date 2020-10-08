How to watch the PUBG Mobile EMEA League 2020

The first-ever PUBG Mobile Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) League will happen from Oct. 9 to 25. It has a prize pool of $100,000 with the top three teams advancing to season zero of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC).
The EMEA League has replaced the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) regional finals for Europe and the Middle East and Africa. Thirty-two teams will compete be competing in the league for a share of the prize pool and slots to the Global Championship.
Here is everything you need to know about the EMEA League.
Format and Schedule
The EMEA has been split into two: the league stage and the finals.
League Stage
- The league stage will go on for two weeks from Oct. 9 to 18.
- There will be three match days per week. On each day, four matches will take place.
- A total of 24 matches will be played in the league stage.
Finals
- The top 16 teams from the league stage will advance to the finals which will happen on Oct. 22 to 25.
- The teams will play 20 matches in the finals, with five matches being played every day.
- The top three teams from the finals will qualify for the PMGC.
Teams
The 32 best teams from eight separate PMCO fall split finals have made it to the EMEA League.
Europe
- UDR Killers
- Godsent
- Bloodline
- Polar Ace
CIS
- Konina Power
- NaixCS
- Natus Vincere
- Team 1218
- Alliance
Turkey
- Mod-Z Esports
- Blaze Esports
- Reign Esports
- Klas Game Esports
Germany
- Marines Force DE
- 8rESPORTS
- Hot Line
Saudi Arabia
- Baad
- OshTekkWarriors
- HeadQuarters
- The Force
- SWAT69
Middle East and Africa
- YaLLa Esports
- 1 Bullet
- Royal Esports
Egypt
- Fear Eleven
- Vibes 6
- The SniperS
Iraq
- Iraqi Elite
- Arab GSG
- Frag Machines
- The Monster
- Punishers
Groups
The 32 teams have been split into four groups (A, B, C, and D) of eight teams each for the league stage. Two groups will play at a time. Here are the groups.
Stream
All matches will be livestreamed on the official PUBG Mobile esports Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook Gaming channels. The stream will begin at 10am CT on all matchdays.