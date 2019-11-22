How to watch the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split prelims

After the conclusion of the regional finals, 16 teams have qualified for the preliminary round of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split Global Championship.

The prelims will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from Nov. 23 to 25. Here is everything you need to know about the tournament.

Format

The games will be played from a third-person perspective.

Eighteen matches will take place across the three days to decide the final rankings.

The top three teams will qualify for the PMCO Global Finals next week where $500,000 will be up for grabs.

Teams

Tempo Storm (North America)

OMEN Elite (North America)

Asterion Myth (Europe)

Futbolist (Europe)

SynerGE (South Asia)

Team Insidious (South Asia)

Team IND (South Asia)

SWAT69 (MENA)

RED Canids (South America)

Kimchi Kids Café (Korea)

DeToNator (Japan)

Nomad Gaming (Wildcard region)

Bigetron (Southeast Asia)

Orange Esports. CG (Southeast Asia)

MEGA Conqueror (Southeast Asia)

Victory Five (China)

Stream

All games will be streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel and the PUBG Mobile Twitch channel. It will be casted in Russian, German, Turkish, Malaysian, English, Hindi, Thai, Arabic, Portuguese, Vietnamese, and Indonesian.

The stream will begin from 2am CT.