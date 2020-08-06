How to watch the PMWL season zero finals

The first season of the league is wrapping up.

The finals for the $850,000 PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) season zero will be held from Aug. 6 to 9 for the East and West divisions. The champion from each division will walk away with $100,000.

In addition to crowning the champions, the fan-favorite and MVP awards as part of the PUBG Mobile Esports Awards 2020 will be given out. Tencent has also said that it will be making some “huge announcements” during the finals.

Here is everything you need to know about the PMWL season zero finals.

Format

The format for the East and the West is the same. The 16 teams will play six matches per day between Aug. 6 to 9. A total of 24 matches will be played in each division during the finals.

The flow of maps for each day is as follows.

Match one: Erangel

Match two: Vikendi

Match three: Erangel

Match four: Miramar

Match five: Sanhok

Match six: Erangel

Teams

The top 16 teams after three weeks of intense league play action have qualified for the finals. These are:

PMWL East Finals PMWL West Finals Bigetron Red Aliens Loops Esports BOX Gaming Wildcard Gaming RRQ Athena Futbolist King of Gamers Club Tempo Storm Team Secret Dreameaters TSM-Entity Cloud9 GXR Celtz B4 Esports Valdus The Murder Koninapower Megastars Pittsburgh Knights Orange Rock Esports Team Queso T1 Team Uniqye Team IND Nova Esports Yoodo Gank Yalla Esports SynerGE Team Umbra U Level Up Esports Alpha Legends Reject. Scarlet UDR Killers

Stream

All matches will be live-streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel in seven languages. The Eastern division will begin at 7am CT. The PMWL West finals, on the other hand, will be played from 1pm CT.