How to watch the PMPL Turkey season one: Format, Teams, and more

Twenty teams will be competing for a share of the $150,000 prize pool.

Twenty teams from across the country will be competing in the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Turkey season one from April 20 to May 16.

From April 20 to May 9, the regular season of the Pro League will take place. Squads will battle across three weeks to decide the 16 teams that will advance to the finals. The finals will take place between May 14 and 16.

The PMPL Turkey has a total prize pool of $150,000, and the top teams will make it to the PMPL EMEA Regional Finals.

Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL Turkey season one.

Format

The league stage will happen across three weeks from April 20 to May 9. In this, the 20 teams will be split into five groups of four teams each.

They will compete on Tuesdays and Wednesdays of each week in a round-robin format with each team playing eight matches. The best 16 teams will qualify for the Super Weekend of that week.

The Super Weekend will happen on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. A total of 45 matches (15 per week) will happen in the Super Weekend. The finalists will be decided based on the results of the Super Weekend.

The finals will happen from May 14 to 16. Its exact format hasn’t been unveiled yet.

Teams

Bölge Gaming

1907 Fenerbahçe Espor

Beşiktaş ESPOR

BLAZE

Crew Jolly

Deep E-Sports

Digital Athletics

Team Bitcoin

fastPay Wildcats

Futbolist

Galatasaray Espor

Getso Esports

İnflames Esports

Karagümrük Espor

Lucid Sublime Dreams

Next Rüya Gaming

Respect ESports

S2G Esports

SuRReaL Esport

World of Wonders

Groups

Image via PUBG Mobile Esports

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the official PUBG Mobile Turkey YouTube and Twitch channels. The stream will begin at 1pm CT each day.