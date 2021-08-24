How to watch the PMPL Thailand season four

Four teams will make it to the SEA Championship with one representing the country at the Global Championship.

From Aug. 24 to Sept. 26, the 20 best PUBG Mobile teams from Thailand will be competing in the fourth season of the Pro League (PMPL). It will have a prize pool of 2,531,000 baht (about $76,000).

Four teams from here (winner of the league stage and top three teams of the finals) will make it to the PMPL SEA Championship. Besides this, the fourth season will decide the Thai representative at the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021.

Format

The format is similar to last season with the tournament being split into the league stage and finals.

League Stage

The teams have been split into five groups of four teams each for the league.

It will happen across three weeks from Aug. 24 to Sept. 12. Each week is further divided into the weekdays and Super Weekend.

The weekdays (Tuesday and Wednesday) will see the teams competing in a round-robin format with other groups.

The top 16 teams from here will make it to that week’s Super Weekend. Only the rankings of the Super Weekend will be used to decide the teams in the country finals.

Country Finals

The top 16 teams of the Super Weekends will make it to the finals. It will happen from Sept. 24 to 26.

🥰 Miss U พาไปดูรูปแบบการแข่งขัน “PUBG MOBILE Pro League Season 4” ⚡ ไม่นานเกินรอ การแข่งขันซีซั่นใหม่กำลังจะเริ่มขึ้น Miss U จะพาไปดูการเปลี่ยนแปลงกฎกติกาใน “PUBG MOBILE Pro League Season 4”🗓เริ่มทำการแข่งขันวันแรก 24 สิงหาคม เป็นต้นไป 💸เงินรางวัลรวมตลอดทั้งปี มูลค่ากว่า 425,000,000 บาท รอติดตามข่าวสารเพิ่มเติมได้เร็วๆนี้ 🟣เหนือกว่าทุกสมรภูมิด้วย Xiaomi Thailand ผู้สนับสนุนสมาร์ทโฟนอย่างเป็นทางการ 🟣 AIS Esports พาร์ทเนอร์หลักด้านโทรคมนาคมอย่างเป็นทางการ🟣 Esports Fight Club Official Media Partner 🟣พาร์ทเนอร์ช่องทางถ่ายทอดสดอย่างเป็นทางการ WeTV ThailandNimo TV #PUBGMOBILE #PMPLS4 #PMPLTHS4 #BeTheOne #Xiaomi #AISeSports #WeTV #NimoTV #Esportsfightclub Posted by PUBG MOBILE Esports TH on Friday, August 20, 2021

Teams and Groups

Twelve teams have received a direct invite based on their rankings in the previous season of the PMPL Thailand. The remaining eight have made their way through the National Championship (PMNC) Thailand.

Invited teams

FaZe Clan

Valdus The Murder

The Infinity

Bacon Time

E29 Esports Gaming

Vampire Esports

HAIL Esports

Rex Regum Qeon

Onyx Esport

Magic Esport

Bangkrirk Esport

Buriram United Esports

PMNC Thailand

MS Chonburi

Just Clan

FOOL

SharpeR Esport

Excelsior

BungsellrotveeV2

King of Gamers Club

Team Flash

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Thailand

Points Distribution

The points distribution for the PMPL Thailand season four is as follows. Each kill grants a single point.

First place: 15 points

Second place: 12 points

Third place: 10 points

Fourth place: Eight points

Fifth place: Six points

Sixth place: Four points

Seventh place: Two points

Eighth to 12th place: One point

13th to 16th place: Zero points

Stream

You can tune into the action on PUBG Mobile Esports’ YouTube channel or the PUBG Mobile Esports Thailand Facebook channel. It will begin at 4am CT.