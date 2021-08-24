How to watch the PMPL Thailand season four

From Aug. 24 to Sept. 26, the 20 best PUBG Mobile teams from Thailand will be competing in the fourth season of the Pro League (PMPL). It will have a prize pool of 2,531,000 baht (about $76,000).
Four teams from here (winner of the league stage and top three teams of the finals) will make it to the PMPL SEA Championship. Besides this, the fourth season will decide the Thai representative at the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021.
Format
The format is similar to last season with the tournament being split into the league stage and finals.
League Stage
- The teams have been split into five groups of four teams each for the league.
- It will happen across three weeks from Aug. 24 to Sept. 12. Each week is further divided into the weekdays and Super Weekend.
- The weekdays (Tuesday and Wednesday) will see the teams competing in a round-robin format with other groups.
- The top 16 teams from here will make it to that week’s Super Weekend. Only the rankings of the Super Weekend will be used to decide the teams in the country finals.
Country Finals
- The top 16 teams of the Super Weekends will make it to the finals. It will happen from Sept. 24 to 26.
Teams and Groups
Twelve teams have received a direct invite based on their rankings in the previous season of the PMPL Thailand. The remaining eight have made their way through the National Championship (PMNC) Thailand.
Invited teams
- FaZe Clan
- Valdus The Murder
- The Infinity
- Bacon Time
- E29 Esports Gaming
- Vampire Esports
- HAIL Esports
- Rex Regum Qeon
- Onyx Esport
- Magic Esport
- Bangkrirk Esport
- Buriram United Esports
PMNC Thailand
- MS Chonburi
- Just Clan
- FOOL
- SharpeR Esport
- Excelsior
- BungsellrotveeV2
- King of Gamers Club
- Team Flash
Points Distribution
The points distribution for the PMPL Thailand season four is as follows. Each kill grants a single point.
- First place: 15 points
- Second place: 12 points
- Third place: 10 points
- Fourth place: Eight points
- Fifth place: Six points
- Sixth place: Four points
- Seventh place: Two points
- Eighth to 12th place: One point
- 13th to 16th place: Zero points
Stream
You can tune into the action on PUBG Mobile Esports’ YouTube channel or the PUBG Mobile Esports Thailand Facebook channel. It will begin at 4am CT.