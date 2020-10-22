How to watch the PMPL Southeast Asia season 2 finals

A prize pool of $150,000 and four slots in the PMGC are at stake.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Southeast Asia season two finals will take place from Oct. 23 to 25. Sixteen teams from across the region will be competing for a share of the $150,000 prize pool and four slots in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero.

It’ll be a grand event featuring a live performance by Indonesian rapper Rich Brian before the last match of the finals. Tencent has also revealed that the online tournament will have a VR studio along with other “technologies” to give viewers the best experience possible.

Aside from this, the new female character coming to PUBG Mobile, Miss J, will be the virtual host for the event, a first for PUBG Mobile esports.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

Format

Teams will play 15 matches in the three-day event, according to Liquipedia.

Each match will contribute points to the overall standings. The top five teams will be the Southeast Asian representative in the PMGC.

In case Bigetron RA, who have already been invited to the PMGC as the champions of the World League (PMWL) East, come in the top four, the slot will go to the fifth-placed team.

Teams

The teams have qualified through regional PMPLs in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia/Singapore, and Vietnam. Three teams have made it from the Club Open (PMCO) SEA Wildcard, while Yoodo Gank has been directly invited as the defending champions.

Vietnam

V gaming

BOX Gaming

Xavier Team

Indonesia

Aerowolf Limax

Aura Esports

Bigetron RA

Thailand

Team Secret TH

RRQ Athena

Power888 KPS

Malaysia

Team Secret Malaysia

Team SMG

Geek Fam

Yoodo Gank

Wildcard

Iconic PH

Yangon Galacticos

All-Star Team Puyat

Points distribution

Here’s the points system for the finals. One point will be given per kill.

First place: 15 points

Second place: 12 points

Third place: 10 points

Fourth place: Eight points

Fifth place: Six points

Sixth place: Four points

Seventh place: Two points

Eighth to 12th place: One point

13th to 16th place: Zero points

Viewership rewards

Tencent is giving all players rewards when certain milestones are reached in terms of viewership. These are:

Image via Tencent

Aside from this, a viewer will also win an ASUS ROG Phone if the viewership reaches 200,000.

Stream

All matches will be streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports Facebook channel. It will begin at 2:30am CT.