How to watch the PMPL South Asia season 4: Format, teams, and stream

Slots in the South Asia Championship and $150,000 are on the line.

The fourth season for the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia is here. Twenty teams from across the region will be competing from Sept. 21 to Oct. 17 for a share of the $150,000 prize pool.

The top teams from here will advance to the South Asia Championship. The exact number of teams that will advance hasn’t been revealed yet. Besides this, one team with the most points from the third and fourth seasons of the PMPL South Asia will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021.

Here’s everything you need to know about the PMPL South Asia season four.

Schedule

The PMPL South Asia has been divided into two stages: the league stage and the finals.

League Stage: Sept. 21 to Oct. 10

Finals: Oct. 15 to 17

Format

The league stage will happen across three weeks and has been split into the weekdays and the Super Weekend.

For the weekdays, the teams have been put into five groups of four teams each. They’ll compete among themselves with the top 16 making it to that week’s Super Weekend.

The weekdays rankings will be reset each subsequent week.

The Super Weekend standings, however, are crucial and will determine the 16 teams that advance to the finals.

Teams and groups

The top 13 teams from the previous season of the PMPL South Asia have been directly invited, while seven have made it through the National Championships and Club Opens.

Group A

DRS GAMING

Vibes Esports

SEAL ESPORTS

i8 Esports

Group B

ZEUS ESPORTS

PN CREW

R3D Esports

Venom Legends

Group C

7Sea Esports

Stalwart Esports

A1 eSports

Ruthless Aggressive Warriors

Group D

DEADEYES GUYS

HIGH VOLTAGE

Wizzes With Vibes

BABLU x CLARITY ESPORTS

Group E

Trained To Kill

Future Station 1952

S9 Esports

Paradox

Prize pool

The $150,000 prize pool will be split as follows:

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel in English and Hindi. It will begin at 7:30am CT.