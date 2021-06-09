The inaugural season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia Championship will be held from June 10 to 13. Sixteen teams will be competing for a share of the $150,000 prize pool and the title of champions.

The winner of the championship will receive a direct invite to the second season later this year. The PMPL South Asia Championship was originally scheduled to happen from May 13 to 16. It was pushed back by almost a month due to undisclosed reasons.

Here’s everything you need to know about the PMPL South Asia Championship.

Format

The teams will play a fixed number of matches across the three days to decide the champions.

The number of matches hasn’t been revealed yet. This article will be updated when that information becomes available.

The matches will be played on Erangel, Sanhok, and Miramar.

Teams

PMPL South Asia season two

The champions of the PMPL South Asia season two have been invited for the event.

Skylightz Gaming

PMPL South Asia season three

DRS Gaming

Z3US Esports

7Sea Esports

Deadeyes Guys

Trained To Kill

1952

HighVoltage

Stalwart Flex

PN Crew

PMCO HTM Spring Split 2021

LIT Esports

NM

INV Esports

SD Gaming

PMCO South Asia Wildcard Spring Split 2021

Astra Academy

Apes INC

Points distribution

Here’s the points distribution for the championship. Each kill rewards a single point.

First place: 15 points

Second place: 12 points

Third place: 10 points

Fourth place: Eight points

Fifth place: Six points

Sixth place: Four points

Seventh place: Two points

Eighth to 12th place: One point

13th to 16th place: Zero points

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels. The stream will begin at 7:30am CT.