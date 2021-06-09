The inaugural season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia Championship will be held from June 10 to 13. Sixteen teams will be competing for a share of the $150,000 prize pool and the title of champions.
The winner of the championship will receive a direct invite to the second season later this year. The PMPL South Asia Championship was originally scheduled to happen from May 13 to 16. It was pushed back by almost a month due to undisclosed reasons.
Here’s everything you need to know about the PMPL South Asia Championship.
Format
- The teams will play a fixed number of matches across the three days to decide the champions.
- The number of matches hasn’t been revealed yet. This article will be updated when that information becomes available.
- The matches will be played on Erangel, Sanhok, and Miramar.
Teams
PMPL South Asia season two
The champions of the PMPL South Asia season two have been invited for the event.
- Skylightz Gaming
PMPL South Asia season three
- DRS Gaming
- Z3US Esports
- 7Sea Esports
- Deadeyes Guys
- Trained To Kill
- 1952
- HighVoltage
- Stalwart Flex
- PN Crew
PMCO HTM Spring Split 2021
- LIT Esports
- NM
- INV Esports
- SD Gaming
PMCO South Asia Wildcard Spring Split 2021
- Astra Academy
- Apes INC
Points distribution
Here’s the points distribution for the championship. Each kill rewards a single point.
- First place: 15 points
- Second place: 12 points
- Third place: 10 points
- Fourth place: Eight points
- Fifth place: Six points
- Sixth place: Four points
- Seventh place: Two points
- Eighth to 12th place: One point
- 13th to 16th place: Zero points
Stream
All matches will be livestreamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels. The stream will begin at 7:30am CT.