How to watch the PMPL S1 Brazil Finals: Format, Teams, and more

Five slots to the Americas Finals are up for grabs.

The finals for season one of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Brazil will happen from April 23 to 25. The top 16 teams from the regular season will be competing for a share of the $50,000 prize pool and five slots to the PMPL Americas.

The regular season for the PMPL Brazil happened across three weeks from March 30 to April 18. Twenty teams battled for the 16 slots to the finals of the league.

The top five teams from here will make it to the PMPL Americas Finals which will be held between June 17 and 20. Sixteen teams from North America, Brazil, and the LATAM region will be competing.

Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL Brazil season one finals.

Format

The 16 teams will play 18 matches across three days (six per day) to decide the champions.

The matches will be played on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.

Points Distribution

Here is the points distribution for the PMPL Brazil finals.

First place: 15 points

Second place: 12 points

Third place: 10 points

Fourth place: Eight points

Fifth place: Six points

Sixth place: Four points

Seventh place: Two points

Eighth to 12th place: One point

13th to 16th place: Zero points

Per kill: One point

Teams

Alpha7 Esports INTZ Honored Souls Irmãos Metralha B4 Esports Vivo Keyd Black Dragons Rise Esports Influence Rage Santos Team Solid GZM Esports Flamengo Esports Red Canids Ace1 SS Esports

Stream

All matches will be streamed in Spanish and Portuguese on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, and Nimo TV.