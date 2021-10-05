How to watch the PMPL North America season 2: Format, teams, and stream

The second season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) North America will happen from Oct. 5 to 31. Twenty-four teams from across the region will be competing for a share of the prize pool and slots to the Americas Championship.

The PMPL is also important as it will determine the North American team at the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021. The team with the most points across both seasons of the PMPL NA in 2021 will get this spot. Currently, Ghost Gaming is leading the table with 810 total points, according to Liquipedia. Nova Esports is second with 636 points.

Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL NA season two.

Format

The Pro League has been split into the league stage and the finals.

League

The league stage will happen across three weeks from Oct. 5 to 24.

Each week has been further divided into the weekdays and the Super Weekend.

Weekdays

The 24 teams have been split into five groups of four teams each.

They will compete in a round-robin format on the weekdays (four groups play at a time), which will happen on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The top 16 teams from each week’s weekdays will make it to the corresponding Super Weekend.

Super Weekend

It will happen on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The points of the Super Weekend will be used to determine the 16 teams that will advance to the finals.

Finals

It will take place from Oct. 29 to 31.

The top 16 teams from the league stage’s Super Weekends will compete to crown a champion.

Teams and groups

The top 12 teams from the previous season have directly qualified for season two. Besides this, eight more teams qualified through the fall split of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) North America.

Image via Tencent

Points Distribution

Points will be awarded to teams based on their placement and kills.

First place: 15 points

Second place: 12 points

Third place: 10 points

Fourth place: Eight points

Fifth place: Six points

Sixth place: Four points

Seventh splace: Two points

Eighth to 12th place: One point

13th to 16th place: Zero points

Per kill: One point

Stream