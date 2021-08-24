How to watch the PMPL Indonesia season 4: Format, teams, and more

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia season four will take place from Aug. 24 to Sept. 19. Twenty teams will be competing for a share of the $150,000 prize pool and slots to the SEA Championship.
The PMPL Indonesia season four is also crucial as it will decide the country’s representatives at the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021. The team with the most points across the third and fourth season will secure this slot.
Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL Indonesia season four.
Format
- The tournament has been split into two stages, the league and country finals.
- The league will happen across three weeks. Each week will consist of the weekdays and the Super Weekend.
- The weekdays will happen on Tuesday and Wednesday with the 20 teams being divided into five groups of four teams each.
- The top 16 teams of each week’s weekdays will qualify for the subsequent Super Weekend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
- After all three weeks, the top 16 teams with the most points in the Super Weekends will make it to the PMPL Indonesia season four country finals.
Schedule
League Stage
It will happen from Aug. 24 to Sept. 12. The week-wise breakdown is as follows:
- Week one
- Weekdays: Aug. 24 and 25
- Super Weekend: Aug. 27 to 29
- Week two
- Weekdays: Aug. 31 and Sept. 1
- Super Weekend: Sept 3 to 5
- Week three
- Weekdays: Sept 7 and 8
- Super Weekend: Sept. 10 to 12
Teams and Groups
Eleven teams have been directly invited while the remaining nine have qualified through the PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC) Indonesia.
Invited teams
- Livescape
- Bigetron Red Aliens
- Aura Esports
- Genesis Dogma Gids
- Bonafide Esports
- Boom Esports
- RRQ RYU
- Victim Sovers
- Voin Victory 88
- Onic Esports
- Skylightz Gaming
PMNC Indonesia
- NFT Esports
- Nero Team
- Supply Bang
- Maruszama Echo
- Takae Esports
- Alter Ego Esports
- Eagle 365 Esports
- Dewa United Esports
- Zone Esports
Points Distribution
Here’s the points distribution for the PMPL Indonesia season four.
- First place: 15 points
- Second place: 12 points
- Third place: 10 points
- Fourth place: Eight points
- Fifth place: Six points
- Sixth place: Four points
- Seventh place: Two points
- Eighth to 12th place: One point
- 13th to 16th place: Zero points
- Per kill: One point
Stream
All matches will be livestreamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports’ YouTube and PUBG Mobile Indonesia’s Facebook channels. It will begin at 4am CT.