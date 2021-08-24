How to watch the PMPL Indonesia season 4: Format, teams, and more

The top teams will advance to the SEA Championship.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia season four will take place from Aug. 24 to Sept. 19. Twenty teams will be competing for a share of the $150,000 prize pool and slots to the SEA Championship.

The PMPL Indonesia season four is also crucial as it will decide the country’s representatives at the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021. The team with the most points across the third and fourth season will secure this slot.

Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL Indonesia season four.

Format

The tournament has been split into two stages, the league and country finals.

The league will happen across three weeks. Each week will consist of the weekdays and the Super Weekend.

The weekdays will happen on Tuesday and Wednesday with the 20 teams being divided into five groups of four teams each.

The top 16 teams of each week’s weekdays will qualify for the subsequent Super Weekend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

After all three weeks, the top 16 teams with the most points in the Super Weekends will make it to the PMPL Indonesia season four country finals.

Schedule

League Stage

It will happen from Aug. 24 to Sept. 12. The week-wise breakdown is as follows:

Week one Weekdays: Aug. 24 and 25 Super Weekend: Aug. 27 to 29

Week two Weekdays: Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 Super Weekend: Sept 3 to 5

Week three Weekdays: Sept 7 and 8 Super Weekend: Sept. 10 to 12



Teams and Groups

Eleven teams have been directly invited while the remaining nine have qualified through the PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC) Indonesia.

Invited teams

Livescape

Bigetron Red Aliens

Aura Esports

Genesis Dogma Gids

Bonafide Esports

Boom Esports

RRQ RYU

Victim Sovers

Voin Victory 88

Onic Esports

Skylightz Gaming

PMNC Indonesia

NFT Esports

Nero Team

Supply Bang

Maruszama Echo

Takae Esports

Alter Ego Esports

Eagle 365 Esports

Dewa United Esports

Zone Esports

Image via PUBG Mobile Indonesia

Points Distribution

Here’s the points distribution for the PMPL Indonesia season four.

First place: 15 points

Second place: 12 points

Third place: 10 points

Fourth place: Eight points

Fifth place: Six points

Sixth place: Four points

Seventh place: Two points

Eighth to 12th place: One point

13th to 16th place: Zero points

Per kill: One point

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports’ YouTube and PUBG Mobile Indonesia’s Facebook channels. It will begin at 4am CT.