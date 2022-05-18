How to watch the PMPL European Championship Spring 2022

Sixteen teams will be competing, but only one can become the champion.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) European Championship Spring 2022 will take place from May 19 to 22. Sixteen teams from Europe and Turkey will battle it out for a share of the $150,000 prize pool.

The European Championship was earlier meant to have teams from the PMPL CIS as well. This tournament was canceled, however, due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The qualification slots were given to the PMPL Western Europe and PMPL Turkey.

The best teams from the European Championship will qualify for the Mid-Season Championship. Tencent hasn’t revealed what this competition is exactly but it recently announced the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) was returning in 2022. The top teams from the PMPL European Championship could advance to this competition.

Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL European Championship Spring 2022.

Format

The teams will play 24 matches across the four days to decide the winners.

Six matches will happen per day in the following order: Match one: Erangel Match two: Miramar Match three: Erangel Match four: Sanhok Match five: Erangel Match six: Miramar

The points distribution for each match is as follows. First place: 15 points Second place: 12 points Third place: 10 points Fourth place: Eight points Fifth place: Six points Sixth place: Four points Seventh place: Two points Eighth to 12th place: One point 13th to 16th place: Zero points Per kill: One point



Teams

The top eight teams each from the spring seasons of the PMPL Western Europe and PMPL Turkey are competing in the European Championship.

PMPL Western Europe

TJB Esports

Giants

Easter Stars

Game-Lord

XTEAM

Clear Vision Esports

PENTA

4 Romanian Men

PMPL Turkey

Istanbul Wildcats

Kaos Next Ruya

Besiktas Esports

S2G Esports

Getso Esports

Surreal Esports

Fire Flux Esports

Regnum Carya Esports

Stream

All matches will be streamed on PUBG Mobile Esports’ YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch handles. It will begin at 12:30pm CT on each day.