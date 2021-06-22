How to watch the PMPL EMEA Championship season 1

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) EMEA Championship season one will happen from June 24 to 27. Sixteen teams from Europe, Middle East, and Africa will lock horns for the title of champions and a share of the $150,000 prize pool.
While 15 teams have qualified through regional Pro Leagues, the winner of the EMEA League 2020, Natus Vincere, has received a direct invite to the championship. Here is everything you need to know about PMPL EMEA Championship season 1.
Format
- The teams will play 24 matches (six per day) to decide the champions.
- The matches will be played on Erangel, Sanhok, and Miramar.
Teams
Invited
- Natus Vincere (Winner of the EMEA League 2020)
PMCO Africa
- Slime 4KT
PMPL Arabia
- Gunz Esports
- Rico Infinity Team
- Sudor Esports
- Nasr Esports
- Fate Esports
PMPL CIS
- Team Unique
- 1218
- Natus Vincere
- Konina Power
PMPL Turkey
- Next Ruya Gaming
- World of Wonders
- Futbolist
PMPL Western Europe
- Panda
- Destiny
- GODSENT
Points Distribution
Here are the points distribution for the PMPL EMEA Championship. Each kill will grant one point.
- First place: 15 points
- Second place: 12 points
- Third place: 10 points
- Fourth place: Eight points
- Fifth place: Six points
- Sixth place: Four points
- Seventh place: Two points
- Eighth to 12th place: One point
- 13th to 16th place: Zero points
Stream
All matches will be livestreamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels.