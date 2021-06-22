How to watch the PMPL EMEA Championship season 1

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) EMEA Championship season one will happen from June 24 to 27. Sixteen teams from Europe, Middle East, and Africa will lock horns for the title of champions and a share of the $150,000 prize pool.

While 15 teams have qualified through regional Pro Leagues, the winner of the EMEA League 2020, Natus Vincere, has received a direct invite to the championship. Here is everything you need to know about PMPL EMEA Championship season 1.

Format

The teams will play 24 matches (six per day) to decide the champions.

The matches will be played on Erangel, Sanhok, and Miramar.

Teams

Invited

Natus Vincere (Winner of the EMEA League 2020)

PMCO Africa

Slime 4KT

PMPL Arabia

Gunz Esports

Rico Infinity Team

Sudor Esports

Nasr Esports

Fate Esports

PMPL CIS

Team Unique

1218

Natus Vincere

Konina Power

PMPL Turkey

Next Ruya Gaming

World of Wonders

Futbolist

PMPL Western Europe

Panda

Destiny

GODSENT

Points Distribution

Here are the points distribution for the PMPL EMEA Championship. Each kill will grant one point.

First place: 15 points

Second place: 12 points

Third place: 10 points

Fourth place: Eight points

Fifth place: Six points

Sixth place: Four points

Seventh place: Two points

Eighth to 12th place: One point

13th to 16th place: Zero points

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels.