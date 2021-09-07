How to watch the PMPL Brazil season 2: Format, teams, and more

Besides the $150,000 prize pool, spots to the PMGC and the Americas championship are up for grabs.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Brazil season two will happen from Sept. 7 to 30. Twenty teams are competing for a share of the $150,000 prize pool and spots to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 and the Americas championship.

The PMPL has been split into the league stage and the finals. After the league, the finals will be held between Oct. 1 and 3. The team with the most points across both seasons of the PMPL Brazil in 2021 will represent the country at the PMGC 2021.

Besides this, the top five teams will qualify for the PMPL Americas championship season two, per Liquipedia, where more spots to the PMGC will be up for grabs.

Format

League Stage

The league will happen across three weeks. Each week has been divided into the weekdays’ play and the Super Weekend.

Weekdays

The 20 teams have been split into five groups of four teams each for the weekdays’ play. They will be competing in a round-robin on each Tuesday and Wednesday.

Each team will play eight matches with the top 16 making it to that week’s Super Weekend.

The weekdays’ rankings are reset every week.

Super Weekend

The Super Weekends are the main competition in the PMPL as they will determine the teams that advance to the finals.

They will happen from Friday to Sunday of each week.

The 16 teams with the most points from the three Super Weekends will advance to the finals.

Finals

The finals will happen from Oct. 1 to 3. The 16 teams will play a fixed number of matches to crown a champion.

Teams and Groups

Group A

B4 Esports

Black Dragons Esports

Rise Esports

Vivo Keyd

Group B

ACE1

Flamengo Esports

INTZ Esports

Team Solid

Group C

A7 Esports

Ground Zero Mercenaries

Storm Gaming

Dreamy Team

Group D

Honored Souls

Influence Rage

RED Canids

SS Esports

Group E

Loops

Santos Esports

Quick Revenge

Inco Gaming

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the PUBG Mobile Brazil YouTube and Facebook channels. The stream will begin at 10pm CT.