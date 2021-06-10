How to watch the PMPL Arabia season one finals

Sixteen teams will be battling in the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Arabia season one finals from June 10 to 12. They will be competing for a share of the $88,000 prize pool and five slots to the EMEA Championship.
The sixteen teams have qualified after a three-week regular season from May 17 to June 5. The EMEA Championship will be played from June 17 to 20. It will feature top teams from Europe, Middle East, and Africa.
Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL Arabia season one finals.
Format
- A total of 18 matches (six per day) will be played in the finals.
- The flow of maps across all three days are as follows:
- Erangel
- Miramar
- Sanhok
- Erangel
- Miramar
- Sanhok
Teams
- DRS GAMING
- 7sea Esports
- DEADEYES GUYS
- Trained to Kill
- HIGHVOLTAGE
- PN CREW
- Skylightz Gaming
- 1952
- Stalwart Flex
- Z3US
- Astra Academy
- APES INC
- LIT Esport
- Nightmare Gaming
- INVEsports
- SDGaming
Points Distribution
Here’s the points distribution for the PMPL Arabia season one finals.
- First place: 15 points
- Second place: 12 points
- Third place: 10 points
- Fourth place: Eight points
- Fifth place: Six points
- Sixth place: Four points
- Seventh place: Two points
- Eighth to 12th place: One point
- 13th to 16th place: Zero points
- Per kill: One point
Stream
All matches will be livestreamed in Hindi, Arabic, and English on PUBG Mobile Esports’ YouTube channel. The finals will begin at 12pm CT.