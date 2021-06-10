How to watch the PMPL Arabia season one finals

Five spots in the EMEA Championship and $88,000 is up for grabs.

Sixteen teams will be battling in the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Arabia season one finals from June 10 to 12. They will be competing for a share of the $88,000 prize pool and five slots to the EMEA Championship.

The sixteen teams have qualified after a three-week regular season from May 17 to June 5. The EMEA Championship will be played from June 17 to 20. It will feature top teams from Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL Arabia season one finals.

Format

A total of 18 matches (six per day) will be played in the finals.

The flow of maps across all three days are as follows: Erangel Miramar Sanhok Erangel Miramar Sanhok



Teams

DRS GAMING

7sea Esports

DEADEYES GUYS

Trained to Kill

HIGHVOLTAGE

PN CREW

Skylightz Gaming

1952

Stalwart Flex

Z3US

Astra Academy

APES INC

LIT Esport

Nightmare Gaming

INVEsports

SDGaming

Points Distribution

Here’s the points distribution for the PMPL Arabia season one finals.

First place: 15 points

Second place: 12 points

Third place: 10 points

Fourth place: Eight points

Fifth place: Six points

Sixth place: Four points

Seventh place: Two points

Eighth to 12th place: One point

13th to 16th place: Zero points

Per kill: One point

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed in Hindi, Arabic, and English on PUBG Mobile Esports’ YouTube channel. The finals will begin at 12pm CT.