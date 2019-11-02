How to watch the PMCO SEA Fall Split Regional Finals

After four weeks of intense games in the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) league stage, 16 teams remain for the Southeast Asia regional finals.
The PMCO Southeast Asia Regional Finals will take place on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 at the Samyan Mitrtown Mall in Bangkok, Thailand.
Here is everything you need to know for the event.
Format
- The games will be played from a third-person perspective.
- Fourteen matches will take place across two days to decide the final rankings.
Teams
- Bigetron RA
- ILLUMINATE The Murder
- MEGA Conqueror
- RRQ Athena
- FFQ Mobile
- EVOS Esports
- Purple Mood E-Sport
- BOX Gaming
- RYU
- ReaperKiller Esports
- NFT Esports
- BOOM ID
- Yoodo Gank
- SNOW LYNX
- Orange Esports.CG
- Victorious in Play
Prize pool
The regional final has a prize pool of $128,000, with the winner walking away with $35,000. The top two teams from the finals will also secure slots in the PMCO Fall Split Global Championship later this month in Malaysia.
The top three teams from the league stage (Bigetron RA, ILLUMINATE The Murder, and MEGA.Conqueror) have already qualified for the PMCO Fall Split Preliminary round. In case any of these teams place in the top two of the regional finals, the prelims slot will go to the next ranked team from the league stage.
Malaysia’s home team, Yoodo Gank, has already been guaranteed a spot at the global finals. If Yoodo Gank places in the top two of the regional finals, the next ranked team will qualify for the global finals.
Schedule
Nov. 2 and Nov. 3
The stream will begin at 12am CT for Friday and Saturday. The same maps will be played on both days as well.
- Match One – Sanhok
- Match Two – Erangel
- Match Three – Miramar
- Match Four – Vikendi
- Match Five – Sanhok
- Match Six – Erangel
- Match Seven – Miramar
Stream
All the games will be live-streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel. The games will be streamed in English, Thai, Vietnamese, Malaysian, and Indonesian starting at 12am CT.