How to watch the PMCO Fall Split South Asia regional finals

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split Semifinals for the South Asia region concluded today with the top 16 teams making their way to the regional finals.

The regional finals will be held from Nov. 8 to 10 at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi, India.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

Format

The games will be played from a third-person perspective.

Eighteen matches will be played across the three days to decide the final rankings, according to Liquipedia.

Teams

ETG.Brawlers

IND

Godlike

Fnatic

Nepali Ho Ni

Zero Degree

Mayhem

INS

Entity Gaming

Megastars

TRUSTDPROCESS

Synerge

ORB Official

Elementrix

Soul

RIP Official

Prize pool

The tournament will have a $175,000 prize pool. The winner will walk away with $60,000.

The teams will also be battling for slots in the PMCO Fall Split Global Finals and Preliminary Round, which will take place in Malaysia later this month.

The top two teams from the South Asia regional finals will directly secure tickets to the global finals. The third to fifth-place teams will qualify for the PMCO prelims, where they’ll have a shot at making it to the global finals.

Stream

All games will be streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel in English and Hindi. The stream will start at 2:30am CT across all three days.