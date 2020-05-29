How to watch the PlayStation 5 games reveal “The Future of Gaming” on June 4

The PlayStation 5 is coming this year and Sony is finally ready to show off some of the games that will be coming with its newest console.

A livestream presentation will go live on June 4 at 3pm CT where Sony will reveal the newest and biggest games coming out for the PS5.

Join us Thursday, June 4 at 1:00pm Pacific time for a look at the future of gaming on PlayStation 5: https://t.co/Yr8fafcOVd #PS5 pic.twitter.com/F0yBbDmOtC — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 29, 2020

Touting “lightning speed” of a custom CPU, GPU, and SSD, the PS5 will stand alongside the Xbox Series X as the next generation of gaming consoles. The technology is rumored to be state of the art.

But a console without games doesn’t mean much and that’s where this presentation comes in. The show will unveil what everyone will be playing come PS5 release time or sometime after.

Here’s how to watch the PS5’s “The Future of Gaming” reveal.

How to watch the PlayStation 5 reveal

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the reveal will be digital only, which means everyone will have the same exact front row seat to the “future of gaming,” as Sony is calling this presentation.

The reveal of the PS5’s games that’s set to take place on June 4 will be streamed in two main locations: PlayStation’s Twitch channel and PlayStation’s YouTube channel. It doesn’t matter where you watch because the presentation will be the same on both.

You can head over to PlayStation’s Twitch or YouTube channel at 3pm CT on June 4 to view the presentation.