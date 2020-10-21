How to watch the Peacekeeper Elite League season 3 finals

The Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) season three finals will happen from Oct. 22 to 25. The top 15 teams from the league stage have made it to the finals.

The PEL is played on PUBG Mobile’s Chinese remake, Peacekeeper Elite (also known as Game for Peace). It’s the highest level tournament for the game in China.

There’s a lot at stake in the finals. The PEL season three has a humongous prize pool of over $3.1 million, making it the largest for any event in PUBG Mobile history. Most of this money will be given out during the finals.

In addition, the top two teams will qualify for the Peacekeeper Elite Championship (PEC), which will take place on Nov. 14 and 15. The PEC will be held in Shanghai and will be the only offline international event for the game in 2020. Top teams from around the world are being invited to the event.

The PEL Finals also give crucial championship points to the teams for the 2020 season. These championship points are accumulated across all three PEL seasons of the year. The top two teams with the most championship points will represent China at the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero in late November.

Format

The 15 teams will play 20 matches in the finals, according to Liquipedia.

Each match will contribute points to the overall standings. The team with the most points will be crowned the season three champions.

Teams

Elite Esports

Da Kun Gaming

The Chosen

Four Angry Men

YiQiLand

JD Esports

Tong Jia Bao Esports

ACT

Tianba

AgFox Black

Nova Esports

Six Two Eight

Qing Jiu Club

Royal Never Give Up

Team Game

Stream

The PEL finals will be streamed on several platforms, including Huya, Douyu, and Tencent Sports.