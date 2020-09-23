How to watch the Peacekeeper Elite League season 3

The tournament has a prize pool of over $3 million.

The third season of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2020 will begin on Sept. 25. The league features 20 of the best Chinese teams competing in Peacekeeper Elite (also called Game for Peace), the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile.

The league will be held in Xian, China. The PEL is the biggest league for the game in China. Here’s everything you need to know about the PEL season three of 2020.

All of this information has been gathered from the PEL’s Weibo account and Liquipedia.

Schedule

The PEL has been split in two: the regular season and the finals.

The regular season will happen for four weeks from Sept. 25 to Oct. 18.

The top 15 teams from the regular season will qualify for the finals, which will be held from Oct. 22 to 25.

Format

Each week is split into three days.

Day one: The top 15 teams of the previous week will play five matches. The top five teams will qualify for the weekly final. The sixth to 15th placed teams will have to play on day two to make it to the weekly finals.

Day two: The bottom 10 teams from the first day will be joined by the bottom five teams of the previous week on day two. The teams will play five matches. The top 10 will qualify for the weekly finals.

Day three (weekly final): The five teams from day one and 10 teams from day two will play five matches. Only the points on this day are considered for the weekly rankings.

In the first week, the teams will be seeded on the basis of the results of the PEL season two. All matches will be played from a first-person perspective (FPP).

Teams

Nova Esports

Royal Never Give Up

Four Angry Men

Six Two Eight

YiQiLang

JD Esports

Qing Jiu Club

LGD Gaming

Team Game

All Gamers

ACT

The Chosen

AgFox Black

Tianba

Da Kun Gaming

Elite Esports

Still Moving Under Gunfire

Regans Gaming

Tong Jia Bao Esports

Give Me Five

Points distribution

Each kill in the first and second zone will give two points. In the remaining zones, only one point will be earned per kill.

First place: 15 points

Second place: 12 points

Third place: 10 points

Fourth place: eight points

Fifth place: six points

Sixth place: four points

Seventh place: two points

Eighth to 11th place: one point

12th to 15th place: zero points

Prize pool

The tournament has a prize pool of about $3 million. This is the biggest prize pool in the history of PUBG Mobile esports.

Stream

The entire tournament will be streamed on several platforms, including Huya, Douyu, and Tencent Sports.