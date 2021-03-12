How to watch the Peacekeeper Elite League season 1 2021

The Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) has returned with its first season for 2021. Twenty teams from China will be competing in the offline tournament from Xi’an for a share of the prize pool and title of champions. It will happen from March 11 to April 25.

There will be four seasons of the PEL in 2021. Each season will grant championship points to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021. After all four seasons, the top two teams will make it to the PMGC.

The PEL is played on Peacekeeper Elite, which is the Chinese remake of PUBG Mobile. Here is everything you need to know about the PEL season one, according to Liquipedia.

Format

The PEL has been split into two: the regular season and the finals.

The regular season will happen from March 11 to April 11. The top 15 teams from here will advance to the finals on April 22 to 25.

Regular Season

It will be held across five weeks from March 11 to April 11. There will be four matchdays each week. Day one: The top 15 teams of the previous week will compete. The top five teams will qualify for the weekly final while the bottom 10 will have to compete on the elimination day. Day two (Elimination Day): The bottom five teams of the previous week will compete with the 10 teams from day one. The top 10 teams will qualify for the weekly final. Days three and four (Weekly Final): The weekly final will decide the overall standings of the PEL season three.

On each day, five matches will happen.

For the first week, the placements of the PEL season three 2020 will be considered when seeding the teams across different days.

Teams

Nova Esports

Tianba

JD Esports

Six Two Eight

TeamPai

Four Angry Men

Qung Jiu Club

Regans Gaming

Team Game

All Gamers

Team Weibo

The Chosen

ShowTime

Titan Esports Club

Still Moving Under Gunfire

ACT

Da Kun Gaming

LGD Gaming

Tong Jia Bao Esports

Royal Never Give Up

Stream

Season one of the PEL 2021 will be streamed across several platforms in Chinese. This includes the official PEL livestream, Huya, Douyo, and Tencent Sports.