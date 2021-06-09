How to watch the Peacekeeper Elite League 2021 S2 Finals

Fifteen teams will be competing to become the champions.

The finals for the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 season two will happen from June 10 to 13. The top 15 teams from the regular season will lock horns to decide the champions.

The PEL has a humongous prize pool of 15 million Chinese yuan (about $2.3 million). It is played on the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile, called Peacekeeper Elite (also known as Game for Peace).

Besides the prize pool, the finals of the PEL will grant championship points to the team. After all four seasons of the PEL in 2021, the top two teams with the most championship points will represent China in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021.

Here is everything you need to know about the PEL season one 2021 finals.

Format

The top 15 teams of the regular season have qualified for the finals.

They will play 20 matches across the four days to decide the champions.

Teams

Nova Esports

LGD Gaming

Still Moving Under Gunfire

Tong Jia Bao Esports

The Chosen

Team Weibo

ShowTime

Titan Esports Club

Six Two Eight

Royal Never Give Up

Da Kun Gaming

JD Esports

ACT

Regans Gaming

Four Angry Men

Stream

The tournament will be livestreamed on Huya and Douyu from 5am CT onward.