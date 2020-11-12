How to watch the Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2020

The Peacekeeper Elite Championship (PEC) 2020 will happen on Nov. 14 and 15, and 15 teams from around the world will be competing for a share of the ¥12,000,000 (about $1.8 million) prize pool.

The PEC is one of the few international esports events in 2020 that will be played offline. It will happen at the Shanghai Oriental Sports Center in China. The PEC will be played on Peacekeeper Elite, the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile.

Here is everything you need to know about the PEC 2020. This information has been collected from Liquipedia and VSPN Esports’ social media handles.

Format

The 15 teams will play eight matches across two days to decide the champions.

Four matches will be played per day.

Points Distribution

The PEC has an interesting points system. While the placements points are similar to the global PUBG Mobile esports ecosystem, the kills are different. Killing a player in the first and second zones will grant two points. From the third zone onwards, each kill will give only one point.

First place: 15 points

Second place: 12 points

Third place: 10 points

Fourth place: eight points

Fifth place: six points

Sixth place: four points

Seventh place: two points

Eighth to 11th place: one point

12th to 15th place: zero points

Teams

The top two teams from the PEL 2020 season three and the two teams with the most championship points in the PEL this year will represent China in the competition.

The 11 international teams, on the other hand, have been directly invited to the event.

China

Four Angry Men

Elite Esports

Nova Esports

Royal Never Give Up

International Invites

King of Gamers Club

Futbolist

Unicorns of Love

Loops Esports

Valdus The Murder

Natus Vincere

Wildcard Gaming

Team Umbra

T1

Tempo Storm

REJECT Scarlet

Stream

The tournament will be livestreamed on several platforms such as Huya, Douyu, and Tencent Sports.