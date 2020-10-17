How to watch the finals of the PUBG Mobile Japan League season zero

The winner will make it to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship.

The finals for the first PUBG Mobile Japan League (PMJL) will take place on Oct. 17 and 18, and 16 teams will be competing for a share of the ¥10,000,000 (about $94,850). Additionally, the winner of the PMJL will represent the country in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) later this year.

The 16 teams have made it to the finals after making it through an open qualifier, two group stages, and a semifinal. Here is everything you need to know about the finals of the PMJL season zero.

Format

The 16 teams will play 12 matches across the two days to decide the overall standings.

These will be played in all four maps of PUBG Mobile: Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi.

Teams

Here are the 16 teams that qualified for the finals.

BLUE BEES SCARZ REJECT.S REJECT.W Esterku Brain Juice Troll-Rugeimingu JUPITER Re-Start from Zero AQUOS DetonatioN Violet Team Charakon SunSister TEAM SEXY Lag Radical Revolution PhoeniX Crescent Gaming Vega

Points distribution

The points structure for the finals is as follows. Each kill grants one point.

First place: 15 points

Second place: 12 points

Third place: 10 points

Fourth place: eight points

Fifth place: six points

Sixth place: four points

Seventh place: two points

Eighth to 12th place: one point

13th to 16th place: zero points

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the official PUBG Japan YouTube channel.