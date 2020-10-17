How to watch the finals of the PUBG Mobile Japan League season zero

The finals for the first PUBG Mobile Japan League (PMJL) will take place on Oct. 17 and 18, and 16 teams will be competing for a share of the ¥10,000,000 (about $94,850). Additionally, the winner of the PMJL will represent the country in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) later this year.
The 16 teams have made it to the finals after making it through an open qualifier, two group stages, and a semifinal. Here is everything you need to know about the finals of the PMJL season zero.
Format
- The 16 teams will play 12 matches across the two days to decide the overall standings.
- These will be played in all four maps of PUBG Mobile: Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi.
Teams
Here are the 16 teams that qualified for the finals.
- BLUE BEES
- SCARZ
- REJECT.S
- REJECT.W
- Esterku
- Brain Juice
- Troll-Rugeimingu
- JUPITER
- Re-Start from Zero
- AQUOS DetonatioN Violet
- Team Charakon
- SunSister
- TEAM SEXY
- Lag Radical
- Revolution PhoeniX
- Crescent Gaming Vega
Points distribution
The points structure for the finals is as follows. Each kill grants one point.
- First place: 15 points
- Second place: 12 points
- Third place: 10 points
- Fourth place: eight points
- Fifth place: six points
- Sixth place: four points
- Seventh place: two points
- Eighth to 12th place: one point
- 13th to 16th place: zero points
Stream
All matches will be livestreamed on the official PUBG Japan YouTube channel.