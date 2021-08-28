How to watch the CODM World Championship Japan and LATAM playoffs

The regional playoffs for Japan and LATAM in the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2021 will take place on Aug. 28 and 29. Eight teams from each region will be competing for a share of the $50,000 prize pool and slots to the 2021 World Championship Finals.
The CoD: Mobile World Championship 2021 has a total prize pool of $2 million. It featured open-for-all qualifiers leading to the team play stage and then the regional qualifiers. The top eight teams from each regional qualifier are now competing in the playoffs to make it to the finals of the World Championship.
Here is everything you need to know about the CoD: Mobile World Championship 2021’s Japan and LATAM regional playoffs.
Format
- The format for both regions is the same.
- The teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket across the two days to decide the winners.
- The top three teams from the LATAM playoffs will make it to the World Championship Finals.
- For the Japan region, on the other hand, only the winner will secure a slot at the finals.
Teams
Japan
- Reject
- VrilliantOwlX
- SCARZ
- zNation
- ITzz
- BBV Tokyo
- The Black Knights
- Lizard
LATAM
- Influence Rage
- Loops
- Skade
- GODSENT
- FullHouse Gaming
- Operation 34 SA
- RWR Esports
- Zygnus
Prize Pool
Each region has a prize pool of $50,000. This will be split as follows:
- First place: $15,000
- Second place: $10,000
- Third place: $8,000
- Fourth place: $5,000
- Fifth to sixth place: $3,500
- Seventh to eighth place: $2,500
Stream
Japan
The Japan regional playoffs will begin at 1am CT. It will be livestreamed in Japanese and English on the official CoD: Mobile Esports YouTube channel.
LATAM
The LATAM regional playoffs will begin at 10am CT. It will be broadcasted live on the CoD: Mobile Esports YouTube channel in Spanish, Portuguese, and English.