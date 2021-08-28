How to watch the CODM World Championship Japan and LATAM playoffs

The regional playoffs for Japan and LATAM in the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2021 will take place on Aug. 28 and 29. Eight teams from each region will be competing for a share of the $50,000 prize pool and slots to the 2021 World Championship Finals.

The CoD: Mobile World Championship 2021 has a total prize pool of $2 million. It featured open-for-all qualifiers leading to the team play stage and then the regional qualifiers. The top eight teams from each regional qualifier are now competing in the playoffs to make it to the finals of the World Championship.

Here is everything you need to know about the CoD: Mobile World Championship 2021’s Japan and LATAM regional playoffs.

Format

The format for both regions is the same.

The teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket across the two days to decide the winners.

The top three teams from the LATAM playoffs will make it to the World Championship Finals.

For the Japan region, on the other hand, only the winner will secure a slot at the finals.

Teams

Japan

Reject

VrilliantOwlX

SCARZ

zNation

ITzz

BBV Tokyo

The Black Knights

Lizard

LATAM

Influence Rage

Loops

Skade

GODSENT

FullHouse Gaming

Operation 34 SA

RWR Esports

Zygnus

Prize Pool

Each region has a prize pool of $50,000. This will be split as follows:

First place: $15,000

Second place: $10,000

Third place: $8,000

Fourth place: $5,000

Fifth to sixth place: $3,500

Seventh to eighth place: $2,500

Stream

Japan

The Japan regional playoffs will begin at 1am CT. It will be livestreamed in Japanese and English on the official CoD: Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

LATAM

The LATAM regional playoffs will begin at 10am CT. It will be broadcasted live on the CoD: Mobile Esports YouTube channel in Spanish, Portuguese, and English.