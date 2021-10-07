How to watch the CoD: Mobile World Championship Garena Qualifier

One spot in the 2021 World Championship Finals is up for grabs.

The fourth stage in the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2021 for Garena will be held from Oct. 7 to 17, and 12 teams from across Southeast Asia will be competing for a single spot in the World Championship Finals.

Call of Duty: Mobile has three different versions: global, Chinese, and Garena. While the game has been published globally by Activision, Garena has maintained the responsibility in SEA.

Related: Call of Duty: Mobile Garena and Global—what’s the difference?

Thus, the qualification process for the World Championship Finals is slightly different. Here is everything you need to know about the Garena World Qualifier.

Format

The qualifier will be played in two stages. Group Stage: Oct. 7 to 12 Playoffs: Oct. 16 and 17

The 12 teams have been split into two groups of six teams each.

Teams will compete in their group for a spot in the playoffs.

The exact number of teams that will advance to the playoffs from each group hasn’t been revealed yet.

Teams

The following teams have made it to the regional qualifier through different national tournaments.

Indonesia

RIMO Sadewa

DG Esports

Malaysia

SEM9

Yoodo RSG

Philippines

Blacklist Ultimate

Omega Esports

Singapore

ALMGHTY

M42 Esports

Thailand

Sharper Esport

WDC.FREESLOT

Taiwan

AFN Gaming

Raptor.DNS

Groups

Screengrab via Garena

Stream

All matches will be streamed on the official Garena CoD: Mobile YouTube and Facebook channels. It will begin at 5am CT.