How to watch the CoD: Mobile World Championship Europe playoffs 2021

Two spots to the World Championship Finals are up for grabs.

After three intense stages, only eight teams remain in the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship’s Europe playoffs. They will be competing on Sept. 18 and 19 for a share of the $50,000 prize pool and two spots at the World Championship Finals later this year.

As per Liquipedia, the World Championship Finals will be held in December with 16 teams from around the world. It will be a LAN event. Activision hasn’t revealed any information about it yet, though.

Here is everything you need to know about the CoD: Mobile World Championship Europe playoffs.

Format

The eight teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket to decide the champions.

Each match will be played in a best-of-five format.

In the grand finals, the team from the lower bracket has to win two consecutive series to be crowned as the champion.

Teams

BK ROG Esports

Alternate

Oxygen Esports

Ranked Warriors

STMN Esports

QLASH Spain

Team Anarchy

Tragik Esports

Prize pool distribution

The $50,000 prize pool will be split as follows:

First place: $15,000 (World Championship Finals)

Second place: $10,000 (World Championship Finals)

Third place: $8,000

Fourth place: $5,000

Fifth to sixth place: $3,500

Seventh to eighth place: $2,500

Stream

All matches will be streamed in English and French on the Call of Duty: Mobile and CoD: Mobile Esports YouTube channel. It will begin at 9am CT on both days.