How to watch the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship North America regional playoffs

One team will make it to the World Championship Finals 2020.

The North American representative at the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship Finals 2020 will be decided this weekend. The regional playoffs for North America will be played on Oct. 24 and 25.

The regional playoffs are being played online. Eight teams will be competing over the weekend for a prize pool of $50,000 and one slot to the World Championship Finals. Activision and Sony have sent all players the Sony Xperia 5 II to ensure fairness and competitive integrity in the playoffs.

Here is everything you need to know about the event

Format

Eight teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket.

If the team which has made it to through the losers bracket to the finals wins, another match will be played between the two teams to decide the champions.

All matches will be the best-of-five rounds with each round being the best-of-five matches. Here is the flow of rounds in the playoffs. The same format of the first two rounds will be followed in the fourth and fifth rounds as well.

Game one Game two Game three Game four Game five Round Hardpoint Search and Destroy Domination Hardpoint Search and Destroy One Standoff Meltdown Firing Range Crash Crossfire Two Crash Standoff Meltdown Summit Firing Range Three Summit Firing Range Standoff Crossfire Meltdown

Teams

The teams which have qualified for the North America regional playoffs are as follows:

Nova Esports

XSET Gaming

Tribe Gaming

Team Penetrate

Truly

GENE Gaming

Strike Zone

Violence

Prize Pool

The prize pool will be divided between the eight teams as follows:

First place: $15,000 and a slot at the World Championship Finals

Second place: $10,000

Third place: $8,000

Fourth place: $5,000

Fifth to sixth place: $3,500

Seventh to eighth place: $2,500

Stream

All games will be livestreamed in English on Call of Duty: Mobile’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. It will kick-off at 2pm CT.