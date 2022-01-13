How to watch the BGIS grand finals: Format, teams, stream, and more

The first-ever tournament for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will conclude with the grand finals from Jan. 13 to 16. The top 16 teams from across the South Asian country will compete in the India Series (BGIS) for a share of the Rs. 1 crore (about $134,000) prize pool and a slot to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 grand finals.

The BGIS is sponsored by Chinese smartphone brand iQOO. The company’s 7 Legend has been sent to all finalists who will compete remotely in the event with the Android smartphone.

The winner of the BGIS will represent the country at the PMGC 2021 grand finals, which will happen from Jan. 21 to 23. This will be the first time India will be competing in a global competition since the World League (PMWL) in mid-2020.

Here is everything you need to know about the BGIS grand finals.

Format

The teams will play 24 matches across the four days.

In the end, the team with the highest points will be adjourned as the champions.

Teams

The 16 teams in the grand finals are as follows:

Team XO

Skylightz Gaming

GodLike Esports

OR Esports

TSM

Hyderabad Hydras

Enigma Gaming

Team XSpark

uDOG India

Reckoning Esports

R Esports

The Supari Gang

Revenant Esports

Old Hood ESP

Tactical Esports

7Sea Esports

Points distribution

Here’s the points distribution for the BGIS finals.

First place: 15 points

Second place: 12 points

Third place: 10 points

Fourth place: Eight points

Fifth place: Six points

Sixth place: Four points

Seventh place: Two points

Eighth to 12th place: One point

13th to 16th place: Zero points

Per kill: One point

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed in English and Hindi on the official BGMI YouTube channel. It will begin at 5pm IST (5:30am CT).