How to watch the BGIS grand finals: Format, teams, stream, and more

The first-ever tournament for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will conclude with the grand finals from Jan. 13 to 16. The top 16 teams from across the South Asian country will compete in the India Series (BGIS) for a share of the Rs. 1 crore (about $134,000) prize pool and a slot to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 grand finals.
The BGIS is sponsored by Chinese smartphone brand iQOO. The company’s 7 Legend has been sent to all finalists who will compete remotely in the event with the Android smartphone.
The winner of the BGIS will represent the country at the PMGC 2021 grand finals, which will happen from Jan. 21 to 23. This will be the first time India will be competing in a global competition since the World League (PMWL) in mid-2020.
Here is everything you need to know about the BGIS grand finals.
Format
- The teams will play 24 matches across the four days.
- In the end, the team with the highest points will be adjourned as the champions.
Teams
The 16 teams in the grand finals are as follows:
- Team XO
- Skylightz Gaming
- GodLike Esports
- OR Esports
- TSM
- Hyderabad Hydras
- Enigma Gaming
- Team XSpark
- uDOG India
- Reckoning Esports
- R Esports
- The Supari Gang
- Revenant Esports
- Old Hood ESP
- Tactical Esports
- 7Sea Esports
Points distribution
Here’s the points distribution for the BGIS finals.
- First place: 15 points
- Second place: 12 points
- Third place: 10 points
- Fourth place: Eight points
- Fifth place: Six points
- Sixth place: Four points
- Seventh place: Two points
- Eighth to 12th place: One point
- 13th to 16th place: Zero points
- Per kill: One point
Stream
All matches will be livestreamed in English and Hindi on the official BGMI YouTube channel. It will begin at 5pm IST (5:30am CT).