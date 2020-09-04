How to watch the all-female PUBG Mobile Pro League Southeast Asia

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Ladies Southeast Asia (SEA) will be held from Sept. 5 to 6. All-female teams from Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Myanmar will be competing.
This is the first international PUBG Mobile esports event exclusively for female players that featured open qualifiers. It’s being held online.
Here’s everything you need to know about this event.
Teams
Sixteen teams from six countries will be competing in the competition.
Thailand
- LittleGroot Eufrosine
- KOG Angel
- The INFINITY Ladies
- That’s My Girls TH (Players qualified through popular voting)
Vietnam
- VDC Esport
- LivingGerm Lady
- POPs Esports
- Kill or Die Girl
Indonesia
- Belletron Ace
- Alter Ego Dione
- Aerowolf Zoo
- Boom Siren
Other teams
Teams from Malaysia, the Philippines, and Myanmar have received a direct invite to the competition.
- Waisu Hera (Malaysia)
- Rapid Gunz Feisty Ladies (Philippines)
- Queen Bees (Myanmar)
- Team Burmese (Myanmar)
Format
The exact format for the tournament still hasn’t been revealed. The 16 teams will play in a third-person perspective across Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi to decide the final rankings.
This article will be updated when more details regarding the format become available.
Stream
The tournament will be streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Thailand and Indonesia Facebook Gaming channels. The stream will begin at 1am CT.