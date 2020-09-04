How to watch the all-female PUBG Mobile Pro League Southeast Asia

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Ladies Southeast Asia (SEA) will be held from Sept. 5 to 6. All-female teams from Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Myanmar will be competing.

This is the first international PUBG Mobile esports event exclusively for female players that featured open qualifiers. It’s being held online.

Related: PUBG Mobile’s video tour of New Erangel shows how much the map has changed

Here’s everything you need to know about this event.

Teams

Sixteen teams from six countries will be competing in the competition.

Thailand

LittleGroot Eufrosine

KOG Angel

The INFINITY Ladies

That’s My Girls TH (Players qualified through popular voting)

Vietnam

VDC Esport

LivingGerm Lady

POPs Esports

Kill or Die Girl

Indonesia

Belletron Ace

Alter Ego Dione

Aerowolf Zoo

Boom Siren

Other teams

Teams from Malaysia, the Philippines, and Myanmar have received a direct invite to the competition.

Waisu Hera (Malaysia)

Rapid Gunz Feisty Ladies (Philippines)

Queen Bees (Myanmar)

Team Burmese (Myanmar)

Format

The exact format for the tournament still hasn’t been revealed. The 16 teams will play in a third-person perspective across Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi to decide the final rankings.

This article will be updated when more details regarding the format become available.

Stream

The tournament will be streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Thailand and Indonesia Facebook Gaming channels. The stream will begin at 1am CT.