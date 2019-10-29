How to watch the 2-vs-2 Code Red Call of Duty: Modern Warfare tournament

A few of the top streamers in the world will collide in tomorrow’s two-vs-two Code Red tournament on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

BoomTV, the host of the Code Red tournament series, didn’t reveal much information, but we do know that Dr Disrespect and Shroud will be teaming with each other. Former OpTic Gaming teammates Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag and Matthew “FormaL” Piper will also be teaming together.

BoomTV on Twitter We have some legends competing in tomorrow’s @CallofDuty #CodeRedLive! Good luck to: 👉@drdisrespect & @shroud 👉@Nadeshot & @FormaL Tune in tomorrow at 4PM ET on https://t.co/STcsAX93FG! #Modernwarefare https://t.co/yjaYfOvlqL

Stream

Viewers can watch the tournament on BoomTV’s website or any of the competitors’ individual streams. Shroud will likely be one of the few Mixer streamers, but he likely will still be near or at the top of the viewership leaderboard.

Format

The official format of the tournament has not been announced, other than that it will be a two-vs-two event. It very well may be played in the Gunfight game mode, but it also could have standard two-vs-two Search and Destroy rules as well.

Schedule

The tournament will begin at approximately 3pm CT, according to BoomTV.