Summer Games Done Quick is back once again with over 100 hours worth of speedruns lined up to watch over the course of a week.

Hundreds of speedrunners and fans are attending the event from June 23 to 30 to benefit Doctors Without Borders, a charity that delivers medical care where it’s needed most around the world.

GDQ has raised nearly $15 million since 2011 as the company slowly approaches the $20 million mark. It’s bound to hit that milestone soon if it keeps making nearly $2 million per event.

https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick

The event will be livestreamed on the GDQ’s Twitch channel. Anyone who misses out on their favorite speedruns can catch up at any time by watching the GDQ VODs on YouTube shortly after the event. The marathon will kick off with the fan-favorite Spyro Reignited Trilogy at 12pm CT on Sunday, June 23 and ends with Chrono Trigger on June 30.

There are tons of other great games set to be played and you can check out exactly what’s going on and who’s playing what on the GDQ website.

Speedrun fans are looking forward to another great SGDQ—and it all begins this Sunday.