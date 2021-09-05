How to watch season 2 of the PMPL Arabia and CIS

The second season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) for the Arabia and CIS region is here. Twenty teams will compete for a share of the $150,000 prize pool in each region.

The teams with the most points in each region from the two seasons of the PMPL in 2021 will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021. In addition to this, slots to the EMEA Championship will also be up for grabs. It’s unclear how many teams from each region will make it to the EMEA Championship, but this article will be updated when the information is available.

Here’s everything you need to know about the PMPL Arabia and CIS season two.

Format

Both leagues will follow a similar format and schedule and were split into the league stage and the finals. The league will happen across three weeks, from Sept. 6 to 27, and the top 16 teams will advance to the finals from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.

League Stage

The 20 teams will be split into five groups of four teams each in the weekdays’ play. They will compete in a round-robin format with four groups playing at a time.

The top 16 teams from the week will make it to that week’s Super Weekend.

The rankings of the Super Weekend will determine the 16 teams that will make it to the finals.

Finals

The 16 teams will play a fixed number of matches in the finals to crown a champion.

Teams

Arabia

RICO INFINITY TEAM

Real Tiger9

FalconsEsport

RUN AWAY

SUDOR ESPORTS

RA’AD

963 EGYPT

Revolution

NASR Esports

SCYTES

Head Quarters

TWISTED MINDS

FATE ESPORTS

Galaxy Racer

kurd12

RTG ESPORTS

iKURD TRiPLE E-SPORTS

YaLLa Esports

Triple Vibes

KURDSQUAD

CIS

Alpochinki

ARCRED

Clan 13

De Muerte

Energy Gaming

Fazer Clan

KDV eSports

Konina Power

Major Pride

Masons Esports

Natus Vincere

PAX DEORUM

PIONER

Team 1218

Team Onyx

Team Unique

Virtus.pro

VVV CASH

xGame

Stream

Arabia

The PMPL Arabia season two will be livestreamed in English, Hindi, and Arabic on PUBG Mobile Esports’ YouTube and Facebook channels. It will begin at 11am CT.

CIS