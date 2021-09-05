How to watch season 2 of the PMPL Arabia and CIS

The second season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) for the Arabia and CIS region is here. Twenty teams will compete for a share of the $150,000 prize pool in each region.
The teams with the most points in each region from the two seasons of the PMPL in 2021 will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021. In addition to this, slots to the EMEA Championship will also be up for grabs. It’s unclear how many teams from each region will make it to the EMEA Championship, but this article will be updated when the information is available.
Related: Here is the schedule for the PMPL Fall Split 2021
Here’s everything you need to know about the PMPL Arabia and CIS season two.
Format
Both leagues will follow a similar format and schedule and were split into the league stage and the finals. The league will happen across three weeks, from Sept. 6 to 27, and the top 16 teams will advance to the finals from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.
League Stage
- The 20 teams will be split into five groups of four teams each in the weekdays’ play. They will compete in a round-robin format with four groups playing at a time.
- The top 16 teams from the week will make it to that week’s Super Weekend.
- The rankings of the Super Weekend will determine the 16 teams that will make it to the finals.
Finals
- The 16 teams will play a fixed number of matches in the finals to crown a champion.
Teams
Arabia
- RICO INFINITY TEAM
- Real Tiger9
- FalconsEsport
- RUN AWAY
- SUDOR ESPORTS
- RA’AD
- 963 EGYPT
- Revolution
- NASR Esports
- SCYTES
- Head Quarters
- TWISTED MINDS
- FATE ESPORTS
- Galaxy Racer
- kurd12
- RTG ESPORTS
- iKURD TRiPLE E-SPORTS
- YaLLa Esports
- Triple Vibes
- KURDSQUAD
CIS
- Alpochinki
- ARCRED
- Clan 13
- De Muerte
- Energy Gaming
- Fazer Clan
- KDV eSports
- Konina Power
- Major Pride
- Masons Esports
- Natus Vincere
- PAX DEORUM
- PIONER
- Team 1218
- Team Onyx
- Team Unique
- Virtus.pro
- VVV CASH
- xGame
Stream
Arabia
- The PMPL Arabia season two will be livestreamed in English, Hindi, and Arabic on PUBG Mobile Esports’ YouTube and Facebook channels. It will begin at 11am CT.