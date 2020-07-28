How to watch PUBG Mobile’s Global Extreme Challenge

The showmatch will gather celebrities from various regions.

One of the biggest PUBG Mobile events of the summer is right around the corner.

The Global Extreme Challenge will feature streamers, competitive players, and celebrities from outside of the gaming industry and various regions competing in a showmatch on July 30.

Image via PUBG Mobile

“Under the global pandemic, PUBG MOBILE is trying to bring positive impact and encouragement to society and people,” Tencent said. “The ‘Global Extreme Challenge’ is a call-out for all players and communities to join together to overcome difficulties, surpass limits and face challenges.”

The event will be held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will feature a showmatch in six different regions: Southeast and South Asia, Middle East, Europe, North America, and South America.

Schedule

Here’s the schedule of the showmatches on July 30:

7am to 9am CT (Southeast Asia)

11am to 1pm CT (South Asia, Middle East)

1pm to 3pm CT (North America, Europe)

7pm to 9pm CT (South America)

Format

The matches will take place on the game’s newest map, Livik. There will be no particular rules. The participants, all celebrities or competitive players, were chosen on the basis of in-game voting last month.

Team captains

Yurem Rojas : A well-known actor in Mexico. She’s most famous for being a part of the comedy show, Me caigo de risa.

: A well-known actor in Mexico. She’s most famous for being a part of the comedy show, Me caigo de risa. Ky Bowman : A point guard for the NBA’s Golden State Warriors. Off the court, Bowman is a talented artist and avid gamer.

: A point guard for the NBA’s Golden State Warriors. Off the court, Bowman is a talented artist and avid gamer. Hiền Hồ : A famous female singer in Vietnam who was the runner-up in The Voice Vietnam 2017.

: A famous female singer in Vietnam who was the runner-up in The Voice Vietnam 2017. Gading : Indonesian actor and TV presenter.

: Indonesian actor and TV presenter. Om Sayf : PUBG Mobile player and streamer.

: PUBG Mobile player and streamer. Mariam Santos : A well-known model, TV host, and singer in Mexico. She’s most famous for being a part of The Voice Mexico.

: A well-known model, TV host, and singer in Mexico. She’s most famous for being a part of The Voice Mexico. Levinho : One of the best PUBG Mobile players in the world. He shares his gameplays on YouTube with over seven million fans.

: One of the best PUBG Mobile players in the world. He shares his gameplays on YouTube with over seven million fans. Aleyna Tilki : She won the “Best Female Pop Singer” award in the “Pantene Altın Kelebek Ödülleri 2018,” which is the most prestigious music/TV awards in Turkey.

: She won the “Best Female Pop Singer” award in the “Pantene Altın Kelebek Ödülleri 2018,” which is the most prestigious music/TV awards in Turkey. Jay Chanathip : Thai professional soccer player.

: Thai professional soccer player. Jack Osbourne : President of Osbourne Media. He’s best known for MTV’s reality show The Osbournes, SyFy’s Haunted Highway, and A+E Network’s Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour.

: President of Osbourne Media. He’s best known for MTV’s reality show The Osbournes, SyFy’s Haunted Highway, and A+E Network’s Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour. Pikachu : PUBG Mobile player.

: PUBG Mobile player. Paulo Dybala : Argentine professional soccer player.

: Argentine professional soccer player. Kevin De Bruyne : Belgian professional soccer player.

: Belgian professional soccer player. Aurelie : Indonesian actress, singer, and model.

: Indonesian actress, singer, and model. Mortal : Global mobile gaming icon. He’s the leader of professional PUBG Mobile esports team Team Soul and is known for his DP-28+6x sprays.

: Global mobile gaming icon. He’s the leader of professional PUBG Mobile esports team Team Soul and is known for his DP-28+6x sprays. Sc0ut: Professional player for esports team Fnatic and one of India’s oldest PUBG Mobile competitive players. Sc0ut is popular for his m416+6x sprays.

Streams

The event will be livestreamed on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook.

All of the information about the event and replays of the matches after the event will be updated on PUBG Mobile‘s official website.