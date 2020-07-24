How to watch Post Malone’s Call of Duty: Warzone “HXCKED” stream

Don't forget to say "congratulations" if he wins a game.

If you’ve ever wanted to see White Iverson chop it up in Verdansk, you have a very specific and interesting taste—and you’re also in luck.

As part of HyperX’s HXCKED series, Grammy-nominated rapper Post Malone will be streaming Call of Duty: Warzone on Twitch this weekend, interacting and playing with fans while trying to stack Ws.

Tune in tomorrow at 9PM EST to catch our first episode of #HXCKED with @PostMalone!



▶ https://t.co/KexWQvY6ky pic.twitter.com/nXrvMWeJTR — HyperX (@HyperX) July 23, 2020

Post has streamed on Twitch many times before, but his partnership with HyperX is putting him at the forefront as part of the new series.

“HyperX is thrilled to kick off our HXCKED series with Post Malone,” said Susan Yang, the APAC marketing director at HyperX. “Post Malone’s unrivaled global presence, authentic fan interaction, and love of gaming make him the ideal choice to inaugurate our newest program.”

HyperX is also partnered with the Boston Celtics’ Gordon Heyward and Mitch Robinson of the Brisbane Lions.

Here’s how to watch the stream.

How to watch Post Malone’s HXCKED Warzone stream

The stream goes live on Friday, July 24 at 8pm CT. It’ll be broadcast on the HyperX Twitch Channel, which is the only place you can see Post play the game.

If you want to interact in chat, create a Twitch account and chat along with Post. You might even be able to queue up with him or against him.