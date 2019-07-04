How to watch Pokimane’s TFT Thursday tournament

To celebrate the popularity of Riot Games’ new League of Legends mode, Teamfight Tactics, Imane “Pokimane” Anys is hosting a weekly streamer tournament.

The Fortnite Friday-esque event called TFT Thursday will bring together streamers and personalities in a brawl of epic proportions. The competition kicks off today with a $15,000 prize pool and will include 16 connoisseurs of the new autobattler.

This is the first official tournament for TFT, ahead of Twitch Rivals later this month. TFT Thursday will be commentated by Riot’s Sam “Kobe” Hartman-Kenzler and former analyst and TFT enthusiast Mark “TheeMarkZ” Zimmerman.

The prize for the event will be split into rounds. The winner of round one will win $650, while second place will receive $450, third gets $250, and fourth earns $150. The same goes for the following three rounds. The prize pool breakdown will increase, however. The winner of rounds two through four will earn $1,000, with second place getting $500, third winning $250, and fourth also getting $250.

The MVP of the tournament, which will be determined by a combination of good sportsmanship, entertainment, and participation, will be gifted subscriptions to their Twitch channel.

Who’s participating?

Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang (Hearthstone streamer)

William “Scarra” Li (Former League of Legends pro)

Rumay “Hafu” Wang (Former Hearthstone / World of Warcraft pro)

David “Dog” Caero (Hearthstone pro)

Andrew “TidesofTime” Biessener (Former Hearthstone pro)

Jason “Amaz” Chan (Hearthstone streamer)

Tim “Trick2g” Foley (League streamer)

Marcus “Dyrus” Hill (Former League pro)

Byron “Reckful” Bernstein (Former World of Warcraft pro)

Hammoudi “Yassuo” Abdalrhman (League streamer)

Albert “BoxBox” Zheng (League streamer)

Danny “Shiphtur” Le (League pro)

Aria Saki (Variety streamer)

Sebastian “Forsen” Fors (Variety streamer)

Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo (Variety streamer)

Rebecca “Becca” Cho (Variety streamer)

Schedule

This week’s TFT Thursday will begin today (July 4) at 12pm CT. It’s assumed that the tournament will be a weekly event, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Where to watch

pokimane – Twitch Welcome to pokimane’s channel on Twitch. Watch them stream Teamfight Tactics and other content live and join the community!

The stream is available to watch from each participant’s point of view. It’s a streaming-focused event, so everything will be broadcasted. The main hub that will feature live commentary, though, will be on Pokimane’s Twitch channel.